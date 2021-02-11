The biggest argument in the past week, he said, was when he didn’t have St. John’s in his field after the Johnnies beat Villanova in the midst of a six-game winning streak. Lunardi kept moving them up, but not in. Then they lost to Butler, which dropped them back a bit, since Butler was below .500 in the league going into that game. Still every chance for St. John’s to get in the field, Lunardi noted, but he can’t just ignore the 7-7 start.