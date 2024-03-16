Temple hangs on to upset top-seeded FAU, reach AAC championship game

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hysier Miller tossed the ball behind his back like he knew Sam Hofman would be there.

Of course, he probably did know. And Hofman was.

The 6-foot-5 forward caught the lob and launched it from near the top of the key. It bounced up and back, hanging in the air for what felt like an eternity before banking in with 9 minutes, 39 seconds to go.

Temple 55, Florida Atlantic 50.

That three was part of an 8-1 Temple run, which was part of a yet-more-improbable streak as Temple held on to win, 74-73, to punch its ticket into the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Owls will face No. 4 seed Alabama-Birmingham on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN).

Just over five months ago, the AAC’s coaches picked one set of Owls to win the conference (Florida Atlantic) and another to finish 12th (Temple).

That largely played out through the regular season; Temple, hampered by a well-publicized 10-game skid, finished 11th, while Florida Atlantic was ranked in the AP Top 25 the entire way and finished second.

But here they were Saturday in the AAC tournament semifinals. And the underdogs from Philadelphia prevailed. Again.

Less than 24 hours after a defensive battle, Temple found itself tasked with slowing down the top offense in the conference. Florida Atlantic entered averaging 82.8 points per game, powered by starting guard Johnell Davis who was the fourth-leading scorer in the AAC (18.2 ppg).

But, much like the past two games, the Owls got off to a slow start offensively and turned it on in the second half. They hit half of their three-point attempts, including 61.5% in the second half. That effort was led by Miller, who finished with 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting (5 of 10 from three) and three steals.

After jumping out to a quick 6-2 lead in the game’s first three minutes, Temple went 1-for-16 from the field, a drought that wasn’t broken until Jahlil White’s layup at the 5:55 mark. Florida Atlantic reclaimed the advantage — and then some — during that span, using a 12-0 run to take a 21-9 lead.

White followed his icebreaking layup with a second-chance bucket to make it a seven-point game, but Vladislav Goldin answered with a 5-0 run of his own to extend the advantage to 12 with 4:13 left. Goldin finished with 23 points, and Davis had 18.

The Owls finally got hot from beyond the arc, hitting consecutive threes to cut that advantage in half at the 2:24 mark and went into halftime trailing eight.

Temple proved to be a second-half team in their two previous upsets, and, on Saturday, they made it three in a row.

Florida Atlantic stretched its lead to 10 just 15 seconds into the second half, but the Owls rattled off a trio of threes in a little over a minute to climb back and ultimately tied it, 46-46 on a three by Steve Settle with 15:19 to go. They reclaimed the lead, 49-48, on a layup by Riley about two minutes later and would never let it go.

But, after Temple stretched its lead to 64-57, Florida Atlantic rallied and cut its deficit to two with 3:52 to go on a Goldin layup. The Floridian Owls tied it, 64-64, on a Johnell Davis layup with exactly three minutes to go, but Temple immediately responded with a pull-up jumper from Shane Denozie and a pair of free throws by Jordan Riley, who added 16 points.

After Settle hit a free throw with 45 seconds left to make it a 66-72 game, Florida Atlantic made one final push with five unanswered points. But the Owls delivered at the line when it mattered most, and Miller clung to the ball as he was swarmed by Owls as the final second ticked away.