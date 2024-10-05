Temple fumbles it away in a thriller on the road against UConn

After losing a lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, Temple trailed by three and had less than four minutes to march down the field and score against Connecticut to avoid its fifth loss of the season.

In just two plays, Temple was in the red zone. A quick strike from quarterback Forrest Brock to receiver Dante Wright and a big run from transfer back Terez Worthy set the Owls up at the 19-yard line. A few plays later, Temple had one play on fourth down to push the ball across the goal line from 1 yard away and three seconds left.

Advertisement

Instead, redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas, who was utilized as a runner throughout the game, fumbled the snap, and UConn defensive back Jordan Wright returned the ball 96 yards for a touchdown, delivering a crushing blow to an Owls team looking to salvage its season. Temple lost 29-20 on Saturday evening in Storrs, Conn.

The Owls (1-5, 0-2 American) look significantly better than they did early on in the season, but 1-5 is 1-5. Here are three key takeaways from Temple’s gut-wrenching loss.

Temple (finally) stuffs the run

It took four tries, but Temple’s defense finally contained one of the nation’s best rushing offenses, and the unit delivered its most complete performance of the season.

The Owls were gashed on the ground by Army, Navy, and Coastal Carolina, three of the best rushing offenses in the country, earlier this season. But Temple held the Huskies, who entered the game averaging 244.6 rushing yards per game, to just 99 yards Saturday.

Linebackers Tyquan King and D.J. Woodbury combined for 22 tackles, while defensive back Andreas Keaton added 11 more. UConn entered the game as the nation’s 11th-best rushing offense but averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against Temple.

Running backs Durell Robinson, Cam Edwards, and Mel Brown were all held under their season average in total yards and yards per attempt.

Defense (and special teams) make their mark

Temple entered Saturday’s contest with just one turnover all season — an interception against Utah State when the game was already decided. But the Owls defense recorded two interceptions and forced two fumbles against the Huskies.

Diwun Black, who missed the first four games of the season, looked like the best player on the field. He recorded six tackles, a sack, and forced a fumble. Transfer Latrell Jean was also credited with a sack.

Defensive backs Jaylen Lewis and Elijah Deravil picked off Huskies’ quarterback Joe Fagnano for the Owls’ second and third interceptions of the season. Deravil’s pick came in the fourth quarter and led to Temple recapturing the lead.

Temple didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter when Brock scrambled for 9 yards to put Temple up 20-16, but the turnovers and a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by wide receiver John Adams helped keep the game close. Holding UConn to just 99 rushing yards on 2.4 yards per carry didn’t hurt the cause either.

New running back emerges

Worthy, a JUCO transfer who joined Temple during the offseason, delivered his best performance of the season. Worthy had impressed in Temple’s 45-29 win over Utah State on Sept. 21, but hardly saw the field the following week against Army. Drayton said utilizing Worthy more going forward would be a priority.

Worthy was the Owls’ leading rusher Saturday, finishing the game with 95 yards on 12 carries, including a 30-yard gain on the Owls’ do-or-die drive late in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Temple has its first bye week, but will return home on Oct. 19 against Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) for its homecoming game. Time and broadcast information is yet to be named.

» READ MORE: Temple searching for answers at quarterback after Evan Simon suffers injury to his throwing shoulder