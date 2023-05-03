Where exactly does Temple football need to improve on the field? Here’s a look.

College football teams, specifically in the Football Bowl Subdivision experience change, by way of attrition.

In today’s modern game, it’s been by way of the NCAA’s transfer portal as more and more players enter to find better opportunities — and financial consideration.

What this means for teams oftentimes is the loss of a player they spent time and resources to develop, but it also means the churning of roster spots and open scholarships to work with.

This is the nature of college football and each team has to adapt.

The Owls are no different.

Offensive tackle Jimto Obidegwu and wide receiver Kwesi Evans both transferred from the program this month. Defensive lineman Darian Varner, who transferred to Wisconsin earlier this offseason, was the only key contributor to depart from the roster.

Temple added 25 players on National Signing Day and later signed Florida transfers Kamar Wilcoxson and Diwun Black. Former Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright and safety Tywan Francis have the talent to make a significant impact.

As more players enter the portal, expect the Owls to add depth and potential impact players to pair with the guys they already brought in.

Offensive tackle Lyndell Hudson II, who was a three-year starter at Florida International, was offered by the Owls on April 13. Additionally, Temple extended an offer to former Liberty offensive lineman Reggie Young just this week.

Here are a few position takeaways and transfer portal expectations.

Offensive line 🏈

Adam Klein and Isaac Moore both graduated from the program. Klein played multiple positions and was a vocal leader, while Moore was drafted by the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars after protecting quarterback E.J. Warner’s blindside last season.

Replacing them will not be easy, but it is possible through the portal.

Offensive tackle Victor Stoffel returns as a potential starter. Temple added junior Diego Barjas and freshman Melvin Siani to the room, but neither of them have FBS experience.

Temple is looking for Stoffel to be consistent given the lack of experience around him. The Owls return a few players to the interior offensive line, including offensive guards James Faminu and Wisdom Quarshie.

Outside of finding a new starting five, the development of offensive guard Jackson Pruitt and other underclassmen is something to watch out for.

Temple has 13 offensive linemen on the roster, including a mix of freshmen.

“We have to be very smart with how we manage their workload with the low numbers,” head coach Stan Drayton said recently, describing Temple’s decision to rest some offensive linemen during the spring game. “I am excited. I think that’s a unit that definitely got better this offseason.”

Quarterback room 🏈

Warner, who was named the 2022 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, completed 268 of 443 passes for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Temple returns Quincy Patterson, who was given an opportunity to compete for the starting position in 2022. Patterson made plays throughout the spring game. Freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas demonstrated his athleticism and arm talent on a few occasions.

“We may need another quarterback from a depth standpoint, depending on how we wiggle the people in that room,” Drayton said.

Strengths 🏈

Temple’s linebacker room has considerable veteran options.

Jordan Magee, who finished with 86 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, is the leader of Temple’s defense.

Magee is not the only talented linebacker on the roster. Yvandy Rigby and Black both pair nicely with him.

“They’ve been getting after it,” tight end David Martin-Robinson said about the linebackers. “I love the way that they’ve been attacking the ball more. That’s what I love about our linebackers. They really get after the football and try to cover as much space as they can.”

Offensively, Martin-Robinson and Jordan Smith developed into a strong tight-end duo last season. The production of former wide receivers Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders will have to be replaced.

Reese Clark and Landon Morris are developmental options behind the top two guys. As this position group continues to grow, expect Warner to target a mixture of these players in the passing game.