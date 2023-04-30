Temple wide receiver Jose Barbon signs deal with Dallas Cowboys

Former Temple wide receiver Jose Barbon has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barbon went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft but latched on with the franchise in the following days. He caught 72 passes for 918 yards and two touchdowns last fall. Barbon’s 138 career catches are tied for fourth in program history, while his 1,608 receiving yards are 14th on the all-time list.

Barbon ran a 40-meter dash time of 4.47 seconds and leaped a distance of 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad jump at Temple’s annual pro day on March 23. Barbon joins a room of established wide receivers, including Cedee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. He will compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer.

Mini camp invites

Former Temple left tackle Isaac Moore received a mini camp invite from the Green Bay Packers.

Moore also was selected by the Philadelphia Stars with the 21st pick in the third round of February’s USFL Draft.

While at Temple, Moore was a five-time letter winner and single-digit in 2022. He set a school record for consecutive games played with 57 — all at left tackle.

He wasn’t the only Owl to land a shot at the NFL.

After participating in the team’s local pro day earlier in April, defensive lineman Xach Gill was invited to participate in the New York Giants’ minicamp. Gill transferred to Temple from North Carolina in 2022 and was awarded a single-digit prior to the Owls’ season finale. He finished the season with 24 tackles.

Adonicas Sanders also received a mini-camp invitation from the Indianapolis Colts. Sanders, who transferred to Temple after three seasons at Georgia Tech, produced 437 yards on 37 receptions at wide receiver.