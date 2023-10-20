Temple blanked by SMU as quarterback EJ Warner watches from the sidelines again

Would quarterback E.J. Warner play against Southern Methodist?

That was the question many had leading up to Temple’s primetime date with the Mustangs Friday night. That question was answered when Warner showed up to pregame warmups in street clothes.

In front of a national audience, the Owls’ offense was listless for four quarters as Temple was routed 55-0 by SMU at Lincoln Financial Field.

What we saw

Temple’s humdrum offense continued with the absence of Warner. The Owls only gained 131 total yards throughout the game struggling to find any consistency in both the run and pass game.

After quarterback Quincy Patterson’s pedestrian first half (47 passing yards and a 43% completion percentage), head coach Stan Drayton decided to shake things up and bring in junior college transfer Forrest Brock.

Brock didn’t change the outlook of the Owls offense much recording 60 passing yards and an interception.

Although the defense started off strong, things got out of hand quickly. The Owls defense forced their first turnover since a cornerback Ben Osueke fumble recovery in a 36-7 loss to Rutgers — and forced a punt on the next drive.

The floodgates would open on SMU’s third possession as the Mustangs went on a six-play, 90-yard drive.

The Owls allowed at least 40 points in a game for the fifth game in a row and over 500 total yards for the third time in four games.

Breakthrough play

Cornerback Jalen McMurray has been the most consistent defensive player this season for Temple (2-6, 0-4 American), but SMU (5-2, 3-0) wide receiver Jordan Kerley got the best of him on a 43-yard reception on SMU’s third drive.

Two plays later Kerley drew a pass interference call against McMurray setting up a running back Jaylan Knighton touchdown run which opened up the scoring.

Next up...

The Owls have time to regroup as they’ll take advantage of a bye week. They return to action Saturday, Nov 4. against Navy at Lincoln Financial Field.