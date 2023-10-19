Another week, another tough Texas football foe for Temple

Temple has some real soul-searching to do.

After a 45-14 loss to North Texas, the Owls have a tough home matchup with Southern Methodist at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN2). SMU just happens to be one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference.

If the Owls (2-5, 0-3 American) want to come away with a win Friday, they must do some things that they have struggled with this season.

Step up defensively

Stan Drayton, in his second year as Temple head coach, has said the Owls defense has struggled, and that may be an understatement.

The Owls have allowed four straight 40-point games, have forced only two turnovers this season, and are second to last in the conference in total yards allowed (3,069) and touchdowns allowed (32).

SMU (4-2, 2-0), in a four-way tie for first in the American, ranks fifth in the conference in overall offense, averaging about 260 yards passing and 160 passing.

Quarterback Preston Stone “throws a deep ball really well, and he’s got receivers that can go and get it,” Drayton said. “[SMU running back Jaylan Knighton] really hits the seams and has a fifth gear that’s different from what we’ve seen.”

Get creative with offensive plays

Owls quarterback E.J. Warner missed Temple’s game last Saturday against North Texas — with an injury suffered a week before that against Texas-San Antonio — and was still not cleared to play as of Wednesday night.

Against visiting Texas-San Antonio with Warner behind center, Temple had its best offensive outing of the season, compiling 542 yards in the 49-34 loss. A lot of that had to do with the play-calling.

Temple was able to use a combination of motion, misdirection, and stretching the field horizontally to take advantage of UTSA’s defense.

Those plays were absent in the 45-14 loss at North Texas last Saturday. Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf must come up with a more creative way to move the ball. If Warner sits out again, backup Quincy Patterson could get the nod.

Limit silly mistakes

Given that the Owls already find themselves in a tough matchup with a talented SMU team, they can’t compete against themselves, too.

Almost every week, Drayton and linebacker Jordan Magee mention missed assignments on defense and how the linebackers have to be more gap-sound. SMU brings the fifth-best rushing attack in the AAC into the Linc, so the Owls must eliminate those mental errors.

“We’ve got guys trying to execute the way we’re asking them to execute,” Drayton said. “I think fundamentally we can be much better.”

Along with mental errors, untimely penalties and turnovers have become a pattern for the Owls.

Temple has only 33 penalties, but they have come at inopportune times. The Owls have 13 turnovers in seven games, including five in their last two.