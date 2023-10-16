Temple coach Stan Drayton not giving up despite another big loss: ‘I’m going to keep my faith’

The first seven games of Temple’s season have been a disappointment, to say the least. Following a 45-14 loss to North Texas, the Owls sit at 2-5 and 0-3 in the American Athletic Conference with a tough Southern Methodist team on deck.

Despite season-long struggles, head coach Stan Drayton still believes in himself, his team, and his faith.

“I’m going to keep my faith and stay true to what’s in my heart,” Drayton said during his weekly Monday press conference. “I believe that what I’m going through is making me a better man and making us a better football team.”

Fans were surprised when quarterback Quincy Patterson led the Owls onto the field against North Texas instead of E.J. Warner.

Warner has experienced concussion-like symptoms since the Sunday after Temple’s 49-34 loss to Texas-San Antonio, Drayton said. Warner, who is listed as day-to-day, was placed in concussion protocol and ruled out leading up to game day.

Patterson finished the game with 105 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and three interceptions.

Patterson led Temple to a season high in rushing attempts as the team ran 50 times for 242 yards. With Patterson at quarterback, the Owls were not quite equipped to play from behind.

“I thought he managed the offense well at times,” Drayton said. “As the game went on, we couldn’t sustain it.”

North Texas gained 527 yards and scored on seven of its 11 possessions. The Owls allowed their fourth 200-yard rushing performance (220) of the season and missed 21 tackles.

Drayton still thinks his scheme works, and pointed to several areas the team must improve on defense.

“We’ve struggled,” Drayton said. “I think fundamentally we can be much better. … I know we’re better than what we are executing and showing right now.”

The injury bug continued to bite the Owls. Safety Alex Odom and offensive lineman Richard Rodriguez went down Saturday. Temple did not provide an update on Odom, but Rodriguez has been labeled day-to-day.

Even after another disappointing performance, Drayton said his team “wants to win” and has shown continuous effort and energy.

“You can work really hard at something and still not get what you want,” Drayton said. “If you have the will to continue to fight, it’s going to shine through for you. I do feel like I have a team that’s willing to fight.”

The Owls will get a chance to take the fight to SMU (4-2, 2-0) on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field (7 p.m., ESPN2).