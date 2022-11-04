After falling to Navy 27-20 in overtime, Temple returns home for a Saturday afternoon matchup against South Florida (2 p.m. ESPN+, 97.5 The Fanatic).

The Owls (2-6, 0-4, American Athletic Conference) struggled to gain momentum on offense and scored three first-half points against the Midshipmen. First-year coach Stan Drayton delivered a message that is consistent with the results of this season at Monday’s press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall.

Temple is a rebuilding program and growing pains are normal.

“This is nothing but execution breakdowns,” Drayton said about Temple not scoring a touchdown on its final two drives against Navy. “Those are the moments right there. You get that tied in there. You want to come away with six [points]. But this is the growth that we have to experience, all of this.

Keys to victory

USF (1-7, 0-4) is struggling under third-year coach Jeff Scott, losing six straight games but that doesn’t mean their passing offense won’t pose a challenge to the Owls’ defensive backs.

Xavier Weaver Jr. has caught 43 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns, and Jimmy Horn Jr. has combined for 23 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns.

“USF is a very athletic football team,” Drayton said. “Athletically on offense, they’re going to bring real speed at the wide receiver position.”

The Owls could score points against the Bulls’ last bottom-ranked AAC defense, which gives up 38.1 points per game. Quarterback E.J. Warner is not operating from a clean pocket. Warner made a few impressive throws last week, but he was inconsistent and tossed two interceptions.

Player to watch

Temple wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr caught eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown against the Midshipmen. He replaced the production of injured wideout Adonicas Sanders, out with a knee sprain. Anderson Jr. has exceeded the 100-yard mark in consecutive games.

These two have a history

Temple leads the all-time series between the two schools 5-3. South Florida beat Temple, 34-14 in 2021.

They said it

“I don’t have the question of if our kids want to win anymore. I know they want to win. I don’t have that question mark anymore. [We] just have to find the things that we keep putting in our way or to get them out of our way, so we can allow ourselves to win.”

— Temple head coach Stan Drayton

Looking down the line

Temple travels to play against Houston (5-3, 3-1, AAC) next Saturday ( 2p.m., ESPN+).