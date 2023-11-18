Temple still seeking head coach Stan Drayton’s first road win following loss to Ala.-Birmingham

Temple and Alabama-Birmingham entered their Saturday afternoon contest with little to play for besides pride at this point. Yet, that didn’t stop the two teams from putting on a good game.

However, the Owls would come up short yet again, following a 34-24 final at Protective Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a strong performance from quarterback E.J. Warner, Temple (3-8, 1-6 American) was unable to keep wraps on the dynamic offense of UAB (4-7, 3-4).

What we saw

Warner was the story of the game for the Owls offense. He threw with accuracy and confidence whether it was standing in the pocket or on the move. The sophomore quarterback finished the game with 323 passing yards, two touchdowns — but also threw a game-ending fourth-quarter interception.

Defensively, the Owls started the game well. Ala.-Birmingham settled for three punts on their first three drives, but it was smooth sailing for UAB from there as it would go on to score on six of their next seven possessions.

Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. carried the load for the Blazers rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer starred as well with eight receptions, 125 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Breakthrough play

Temple orchestrated two back-to-back 15 and 12-play drives in the first half that totaled about 12 minutes and gained 118 yards. Unfortunately for the Owls, those drives ended in zero points.

Up next...

In its final game of the 2023 season, Temple returns home to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Memphis on Friday (noon, ESPN+).