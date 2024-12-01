La Salle leaps into next Saturday’s Big 5 Classic championship with a decisive win over Temple

When La Salle graduate forward Jahlil White headed to the free throw line with a chance to put the Explorers up six points with 26 seconds remaining; a voice arose from the otherwise hushed bleachers behind the basket to address White, who spent his first three seasons at Temple.

“Jahlil, don’t forget where you came from,” a Temple fan jeered as White walked to the line.

Advertisement

White had no issue affirming his new allegiance to the Explorers, hitting both foul shots to fuel an 83-75 Explorers win against the Owls inside John Glaser Arena.

The win now finds La Salle (6-2) set to tip off against Big 5 and Atlantic 10 conference foe St. Joseph’s (5-2) in the championship game of the Big 5 Classic next Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Against the Owls, La Salle graduate guard Corey McKeithan scored a career-high 28 points. Temple redshirt sophomore Quante Berry led the Owls with 18 points, but a poor rebounding night and 1-of-16 shooting from three-point now finds Temple in the third-place game against Villanova (4:30 p.m., NBCSP).

Familiar faces

White was instrumental in the game’s closing minutes. He scored five of the Explorers’ 12 points over the final six minutes and 30 seconds, while also recording three rebounds and a cross-court assist to Andres Marrero on the game’s final basket.

“For [White], especially, to step up and make those plays like he did… that really helped us as well,” La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy said. “He really played well in that stretch. He could really put his mark on the game if he really says, ‘I’m going to defend and rebound like a monster.’ He’s got a chance to continue playing basketball at a lot of places.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of La Salle athletics right here!

White provided a surge of energy for the Explorers as the Owls fought to shrink La Salle’s lead from as large as 15 with 10 minutes and 9 seconds left in the game down to four with 1:04 remaining. La Salle took some extra edge into the Big 5 rivalry on behalf of White.

“Everybody wants to beat their old team,” McKeithan said. “We thought about it, and before the game [White] talked about it.”

White has emerged as an important part of an Explorers team that will have a chance at their first Big 5 title since 2012-13.

“[White]’s another leader for us,” McKeithan said. “He keeps everybody composed.”

McKeithan can’t miss

While McKeithan had high praise for his teammate postgame, he also had an excellent night. A 28-point game marks a new career high for the Rider transfer, one-upping his best mark of 27 points set last Saturday against Stetson. He’s registered double-figure scoring in seven of the eight games the Explorers have played this year.

“We tried different guys on [McKeithan],” Temple head coach Adam Fisher said. “We tried different things on the ball screen. He got whatever he wanted tonight. Whatever he wanted.”

McKeithan is averaging 19 points over his first eight games as an Explorer, a significant improvement from his eight-point average last season at Rider.

“I think [McKeithan]’s a born scorer,” Dunphy said. “The thing that sets him apart is his personality and maturity.”

McKeithan credits a boost in confidence from his teammates and the coaching staff for the scoring lift.

“I was just confident,” McKeithan said. “The coaches and the team, they give me the confidence to do what I do. I guess that helps me to scale my game at the same time.”

Big 5 feels

Temple’s next action will come at the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Owls will face Villanova (4-4) in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Temple coach Adam Fisher is taking the bright side approach to his team’s misstep.

“Obviously you’re disappointed you don’t play the night game next week,” Fisher said. “But, we’ve got a great opportunity to play a really good Big East team.”

Before taking on St. Joe’s, La Salle will travel to Boston to face Northeastern (5-3) on Tuesday (FloHoops, 7 p.m.). The Explorers will then play A-10 conference-mate St. Joseph’s (5-2) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday’s meeting between the Hawks and the Explorers will be the first of three between the teams this season both in Big 5 and A-10 conference play.

“I think it’s great for Philadelphia, it’s great for our league,” Dunphy said when asked about La Salle’s newly-scheduled third game against St. Joe’s. “We’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

» READ MORE: With Corey McKeithan leading the way, La Salle is worthy of the Big 5 Classic main stage