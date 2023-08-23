Temple, Big 5 sports information mainstay Larry Dougherty announces retirement

Temple announced the retirement of a mainstay within its sports department.

News arrived late Wednesday that Larry Dougherty, Temple’s longtime sports information lead will be stepping down after 38 years in college athletics — much of that with the Owls.

Dougherty’s official last day will be Aug. 31, but, according to a release, he will remain in a part-time capacity during the fall semester.

Dougherty spent the bulk of his career in service to Big 5 athletics. Before joining Temple in 2002, he had a 15-year career in the media relations department at St. Joseph’s. His father, Andy, also served as sports information director with the Hawks from 1972-83.

“We are forever grateful for Larry Dougherty’s career at Temple,” said Owls athletic director Arthur Johnson. “When he informed me of his decision earlier this week, I was surprised. Larry is an accomplished professional who has impacted countless lives over his outstanding career. I know he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.”

Dougherty departs Temple after wearing multiple hats within its athletics department for the past 20 years, which includes 12 years as Temple’s senior associate athletics director, overseeing communications for all 19 of its Division I athletics programs.

“I have been blessed to have been in this profession for so long,” Dougherty said. “I learned this craft from my father and always dreamed of following in his footsteps. Along the way, I was very fortunate to be mentored by Temple [sports information] legend Al Shrier. I was very proud to take the baton from him and lead Temple’s athletic communications department for the past two decades. I’ve shared so many memories with colleagues, coaches, and student-athletes, and I’ll cherish those forever.”