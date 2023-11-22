In a dogfight between Temple and Ole Miss, a last-second shot was the difference

Without key starters Jahlil White and Steve Settle III, a shorthanded Temple team fell to Ole Miss, 77-76 in a game where the Owls were within 10 points the whole game — and even led by one-point, late — but just couldn’t get over the hump.

The Owls played with much more energy and intensity than they did in Saturday’s loss to Columbia. After finding themselves in a 13-point hole early in the game, one that seemed too much for the Owls to overcome, a clutch second half filled with timely perimeter shots found the Owls creep back and shortly regain the lead. Ole Miss would score with just 9 seconds remaining after a late Temple foul found Ole Miss guard Allen Flanigan shooting for two — and making both.

However, Temple would get final possession as the ball found its way to Owls transfer guard Quante Berry. Berry had a wide-open three at the buzzer but found it hitting the rim and bouncing just off the mark.

“Heck of a college basketball game, I’m proud of our team,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “I thought we fought. We played hard, we executed, we did a lot of different things, so I’m just really proud of our effort.”

Statistical leaders

Hysier Miller once again stepped into the play in leading the Owls in scoring as he finished with a team-high 21 points. It followed a pattern of once again Miller having a good deal of the team’s scoring (and shot attempts).

For the Rebels, Flanigan, who came into the game leading Ole Miss averaging 18 points per game, finished with 26 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Flanigan also led the team with seven assists and he was a guy the Owls had trouble stopping all game long.

Game-changing play

After being down by 13 points in the first half, the Owls stormed back on a 12-5 run to end the first half. It was a total, team effort to get back in the game. In the final minute alone, Matteo Picarelli three cut the lead to seven after a great pass by Quante Berry who was driving the baseline, and Berry connected on free throws on a tip attempt with less than a second to end the half.

The Owls did not play a great first half but the way they played to end the half gave them confidence that they could win the game. They played with more energy on both ends of the court and they took that momentum into the second half.

“My heart can’t probably take too much more of these,” said Fisher in regards to the Owls needing to win or lose in a tight contest. “But I’m proud of our guys. It’s a good experience for everyone to play their best basketball [if we want to be there in] March. All of these [games] are situations that we learn from and take with us.”

Up next...

Temple will return home to face Big 5 opponent La Salle (4-1) next Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN). Win and the Owls have a shot to play in the championship game of the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 2.