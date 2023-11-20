Temple will play the finale vs. Memphis for the seniors

While Temple is ineligible for a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season and was once again winless outside of Lincoln Financial Field, coach Stan Drayton says all the motivation for the Owls’ Black Friday game against Memphis will be for the 14 seniors.

“We have our seniors to play for,” Drayton said. “They’ve been through so much. Obviously, I haven’t been here their whole career for a lot of them. But to just see the growth that has taken place with them within our culture has left a lasting impression on the coaches as well as the teammates. They give us a lot of reason to play at a high level for them and for the legacy they’re leaving behind.”

While the 14 Owls have not seen many wins in their years in North Philly, Drayton said that has not changed how they have set an example on and off the field.

“Part of life is dealing with adversity,” Drayton said. “It’s how you respond in these moments that help develop your character and it becomes a great indicator of how they’re going to deal with life moving forward. So the success on the field or lack thereof is something that helps build their character and prepare them for life. We try to build a culture that is based on family values and no one can sit here and tell me that the family you’re part of is perfect.”

On Friday afternoon, the Owls will be honoring 14 seniors who might be playing the last games of their collegiate careers. Those players include wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr.; David Martin-Robinson, who now has the most receptions in program history for a tight end; both starting linebackers in Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigby; and safety Tywan Francis.

Drayton was also looking toward recruiting season, building on the Owls’ culture.

“Number one, we’ve brought in some really self-motivated, young football players that have high goals set for themselves individually, but most importantly, they’ve bought into the family culture and understand what they do will have an effect on the entire team.”