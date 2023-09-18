Temple shores up both sides of the ball, impresses coach Stan Drayton: ‘It was good to see that’

Temple’s start to the 2023 season was not the prettiest. Through two games, the offense averaged only 15.5 points per game and the defense struggled to put together a full 60 minutes of football.

Saturday, the team from those first two contests was nowhere to be found.

Thanks to a 532-yard showing on offense and complete performance on defense, the Owls defeated the Norfolk State Spartans, 41-9, Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field for their second win of the season.

The Owls dominated the line of scrimmage. Led by running backs Joquez Smith and Darvon Hubbard, Temple doubled its season total with 290 rushing yards on the day. Both backs were decisive, showing vision and speed in the open field. However, Smith’s performance stood out.

The Tampa Bay native’s 142 rushing yards is the most by a freshman running back since Re’Mahn Davis’ 157-yard performance against ECU in 2019.

“I trusted the process, trusted my reads, picking up linebackers…” Smith said about his big day. “(I’m) just doing what I got to do.”

Smith was effective in the passing game as well, taking his only reception for a touchdown. Smith is the first Temple player with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Davis against Bucknell in the 2019 season opener.

Because of the revitalized run game, quarterback E.J. Warner didn’t need to do much. He passed for 232 yards and tossed two touchdowns. Despite a modest stat line, Warner played arguably his best game of the season.

“It’s always good when you can take pressure off of him,” Drayton said in his Monday afternoon press conference.

The Temple defense also recovered after Drayton said on multiple occasions that they had yet to play a complete game. The Owls shut down the Spartans and allowed only 217 total yards.

Last week against Rutgers, Drayton and linebacker Jordan Magee identified gap discipline as a reason running back Kyle Monangai recorded a career-high 165 rushing yards.

Saturday they allowed 107 rushing yards on three yards per carry. “I think we did it the right way more than we did not,” Drayton said following Saturday’s game. “It was good to see that.”

Outside linebacker Diwun Black has gotten better each game this season, delivering his best game yet Saturday with Black six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Temple hopes to continue its momentum against the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes, who travel to South Philly and play the Owls on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.