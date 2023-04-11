Transfer portal delivers guard Demi Washington for Temple

Vanderbilt guard Demi Washington is using her graduate eligibility and transferring to Temple, she announced on Instagram.

She appeared in all 31 games for the Commodores in 2022-23, shooting 39% from three-point range. Washington produced 124 points and 79 rebounds, along with 32 steals and 20 assists.

Wilson played her high school ball at New Hope Academy in Prince George’s County, Md. — becoming another player from Temple head coach Diane Richardson’s home region.

Wilson will be replacing guard Aniya Gourdine, who was dismissed from the program with guard Jasha Clinton on Jan. 25 and entered the transfer portal, Women’s Basketball Blog first reported.

Sources tell The Inquirer that Clinton will not return to the program but will finish her education at Temple.

Freshman guard Kourtney Wilson, who left the team with forward Jalynn Holmes on the same day Gourdine and Clinton were initially suspended, entered the portal.

Forward Caranda Perea, who averaged seven points in Temple’s final 11 games, is also in the transfer portal.

Richardson said in her exit press conference that she would like Temple to add another big and primary ball-handler in the transfer portal.

