Temple was competitive with Tulane until the very end of the game, when the Green Wave dominated the Owls, beating Temple, 92-83, on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans, LA. The Owls couldn’t recover from giving up the early lead in overtime, especially when with under a minute left in overtime, Tulane guard Jadan Coleman hit a big three as part of a 6-0 run.

“We weren’t able to respond the way I wanted us to,” said coach Aaron McKie of the Owls’ play in overtime.

After 15 lead changes, Temple (13-9, 6-5 The American Athletic Conference) fell to Tulane (11-11, 8-5).

Late in the second half, Temple made key free throws down the stretch to take a 71-68 lead, until Tulane guard Jaylen Forbes, who led all scorers with 25 points, made a quick three to tie the game 71-71 with two seconds left. That shot extended the game into the overtime period.

Before tip-off, Temple’s starting backcourt guards Jeremiah Williams (shoulder) and Damian Dunn (ankle) were unavailable due to previous injuries from their 52-49 loss against South Florida on Feb. 7. Both are considered day-to-day.

Guards Quincy Ademokoya and Hysier Miller started in place of Williams and Dunn. Despite missing their top two leading scorers, Temple’s offense shared the scoring load well and contained Tulane from the interior. Temple held Green Waves’ leading scorer guard Jalen Cook, averaging 18.9 points per game, to only 8 points. He also fouled out late in the second half.

Miller, who’s averaging 11.6 minutes per game, had his first start of the season against the Green Wave. Ademokyoa, who hasn’t played in the Owls’ last four games since their 78-75 win against East Carolina on Jan. 8, had his fifth start of the season.

Ademokya, who was averaging 1.1 points per game, finished with a personal career high of 15 points. Miller also had a personal career high of 9 points after hitting a stepback three, established a 62-61 lead midway through the second.

Forward Zach Hicks (21 points) and guard Tai Strickland (15 points) saw more minutes off the bench. Miller led the team with eight assists, while Strickland added five.

At the end of the first period, Temple trailed 38-34, after Tulane went on a 9-0 run that lasted about three minutes. The Owls struggled with depth in second half and had three players foul out by the end of game.

Temple heads back to Philadelphia on Feb. 16 for a 9 p.m. tip-off against Southern Methodist (17-5, 8-2 AAC) at the Liacouras Center.