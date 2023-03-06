Temple comes up short in first round of American Athletic Conference women’s tournament

Despite a late comeback effort, Temple lost, 71-61, to Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

The Owls (11-18, 6-10 American) were led by second-team all-AAC guard Aleah Nelson’s game-high 22 points in the loss. Junior guard DJ McCarty led the Shockers (17-13, 6-10) with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Temple forward Tiarra East added 15 points and guard Makayla Waleed hauled in a career-high six rebounds.

Third-team all-AAC Wichita State forward Trajata Colbert added 15 points while Shockers guard Shamaryah Duncan had 11 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Wichita State started the game on a 13-2 run, despite East tallying a career-high three blocks in the first quarter. An 8-0 run helped the Owls trim the deficit to three points in the third quarter fueled by guard Tarriyonna Gary’s eight points in the frame.

A Nelson three tied the game at 52 to start the fourth quarter. However, the Shockers went on an 11-2 run, one that proved insurmountable for the Owls.

Nelson’s 22 points are the most she has scored since Jan. 28 against Central Florida.

Temple finished two games worse than it did in 2021-22. In terms of roster outlook, head coach Diane Richardson will be able to return eight of the team’s 10 current players for the 2023-24 season.

