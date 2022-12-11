Penn’s women won their fifth straight game Sunday by outlasting Temple, 62-61, at the Palestra. Guard Kayla Padilla surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark and played all 40 minutes.

Padilla made 10-of-21 shots for a team-high 28 points. “She single-handedly carried us to the finish line,” coach Mike McLaughlin said. “And she was as good as you’re going to see at this level.”

The Owls outscored the Quakers for the first three quarters, but little things made the difference.

The Owls struggled from the free-throw line and three-point range. Penn outscored Temple, 17-13, in the fourth quarter and made enough plays to win the game.

“The free throws killed us,” first-year Owls coach Diane Richardson said. “Shooting [54] percent from the line is not going to win a game, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Statistical leaders

Forward Jordan Obi finished 5-of-18 for 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Penn (6-5).

Guard Tiarra East scored a team-high 23 points and added three steals for Temple (4-6). Guard Jasha Clinton added 15 points but exited the game with a leg injury. Richardson said Clinton would get X-rays.

What we saw

The Owls forced 10 steals. In the middle of the second quarter, East ignited an 8-0 run by grabbing back-to-back steals and scoring two consecutive baskets.

Temple finished 22 of 55 from the floor, including making 4 of 14 three-point attempts. Although Temple scored from the floor with ease at times, their 13-for-24 performance from the foul line was their undoing.

Penn finished 22 of 60 from the floor and 10 of 28 from three-point range. The Quakers committed 18 turnovers, but Padilla erased Penn’s mistakes. She made six three-pointers and attacked Temple’s defense from different spots.

Momentum shifts

Temple swung the momentum by going on a 13-0 third-quarter run, leading by 44-29 with 5 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. Guard Tarriyonna Gary sparked the run with a three-pointer at the 7-minute, 50-second mark.

Padilla made a three-pointer to end Temple’s offensive surge. Her pivotal shot led to Penn’s 14-2 run to close out the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, a five-second violation was called on Temple with 19 seconds remaining. Padilla scored a layup to give Penn a one-point lead with 6.8 seconds left.

“I thought on that last call, I called timeout,” Richardson said. “But the referee said she didn’t hear me. So we lost possession, which gave them a chance to score.”

Up next

The Owls will return to the Liacouras Center to face Duquesne (8-2) on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+). The Quakers face Division III Gwynedd Mercy (7-2) on Dec. 30 at the Palestra (2 p.m., ESPN+).