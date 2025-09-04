Temple goes for two, ‘Nova kicks off, and much more in this five-minute guide to area college football

Who had Evan Simon throwing six touchdowns in K.C. Keeler’s first game at the helm for Temple? The Owls exploded for 467 yards of offense and 42 points in a dominant performance against Massachusetts to secure the program’s first season-opening double-digit win since 2019.

Keeler has now won his debut game at four different schools by an average of 32 points. At Rowan in 1993, his squad beat Newport News, 54-3; at Delaware in 2002, the Blue Hens outlasted Georgia Southern 22-19; and at Sam Houston State in 2012, the Bearkats defeated Incarnate Word, 54-7.

Keeler starting out on a high note seems to mimic other local programs. Current No. 2 Penn State and head coach James Franklin began his tenure with the Nittany Lions in dramatic fashion with a narrow two-point victory over Central Florida in 2014. Villanova’s Mark Ferrante held off Lehigh in 2017 for a narrow three-point victory in his first appearance as head coach.

All three programs are in action this weekend at home. Villanova hosts Colgate (6 p.m., FloCollege) to open its season, Temple takes on FCS foe Howard (2 p.m., ESPN+), and Penn State hosts Florida International (noon, BTN).

Owls’ creativity on offense

Entering the season, the biggest question mark for Temple was at quarterback. Simon seemed to quell those concerns, but Keeler said earlier this week that both Simon and Gevani McCoy will play on Saturday.

Regardless of who is under center long-term, the Owls offense under offensive coordinator Tyler Walker is unpredictable. The personnel groupings changed throughout each drive, and at one point, both Simon and McCoy were on the field at the same time during their opening touchdown drive in the first quarter against UMass.

The use of pre-snap motion was apparent last week, but there seemed to be an emphasis of spreading the football around. Seven different players caught passes, but in addition, seven different players rushed.

Walker wasn’t afraid to call quarterback runs, either. McCoy finished with 15 yards on three carries, while Simon gained 21 yards on four attempts. Saturday’s game against Howard will give another glimpse at Walker’s mix of a run-focused attack and utilizing play-action passes off the run game.

Nittany Lions’ struggling run game

There weren’t many complaints from Penn State’s season-opening win, but the running game, which was a big strength last year, was lacking against Nevada. The Nittany Lions’ two-headed monster in the backfield — Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton — finished with a combined 62 yards on 16 carries (3.8 yards per carry).

Last season, Allen and Singleton averaged 5.6 yards per carry combined, so Saturday was well below their standard.

Throughout the spring and preseason camp, Penn State emphasized the need of balance on offense, and last weekend, the passing game held up its end. In the win, 10 different players were ceredited with a reception, and quarterback Drew Allar only had four incompletions.

The receiver room showed nice flashes, with Kyron Hudson leading the way (six catches, 89 yards, one touchdown), but now, Penn State needs its running game to catch up. Getting Allen and Singleton rolling against FIU this weekend will go a long way.

In FIU’s lone game against a Power Four opponent last year, the defense conceded 254 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per attempt. Expect Penn State to establish the line of scrimmage early.

‘Nova’s opening week success

Under Ferrante, the Wildcats are 8-0 in season openers, including the 2018 win over Temple. The last time Villanova lost a season-opener was in 2016 against Pittsburgh, with Ferrante as the assistant head and offensive line coach under Andy Talley.

The key to that success? Fast starts in the first half. Across the previous eight season-opening wins, Villanova has outscored opponents, 180-33. Six of the eight games saw the Wildcats enter halftime with a two touchdown or more lead.

Continuity at quarterback has played a large role in that success, with either Daniel Smith or Connor Watkins starting in six of those eight years. Now, either Pat McQuaide, a graduate transfer from Nicholls State, or Tanner Maddocks, a returning junior, will be under center.

The Wildcats also lost its two top receivers from last season in Jaylan Sanchez and Devin Smith. That’ll likely mean the Wildcats leaning on returning running back David Avit as the new starting quarterback finds comfortability in the offense. Avit finished with 923 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Stat of the week: 99.1

Among the 136 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Pro Football Focus gave Temple tight end Peter Clarke an offensive grade of 99.1, the highest grade among all tight ends across college football. Clarke caught four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the Owls’ season opening win.

They said it...

When you watch the film, you can’t really tell the difference in being confused or scared ... Maybe the moment was too big." Syracuse head coach and Camden native Fran Brown following his team's 45-26 loss to Tennessee in Week 1

National must-watch game of the week

No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., 6abc)

Oklahoma will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Temple next weekend, but first, they host the Wolverines in the only top 25 matchup of the weekend. Oklahoma transfer quarterback John Mateer will face a stiff Michigan defense led by returning edge rusher Derrick Moore and safety Rod Moore, while the Wolverines are led on offense by freshman phenom Bryce Underwood at quarterback.

