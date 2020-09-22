Notes: Redshirt junior Christian Braswell, slated to start at cornerback, remains slowed by a hamstring injury. “I am hopeful he’s on track for the 10th, but really, it’s going to be a day to day proposition,” Carey said. … Monday’s practice, according to Carey, was the best yet. He added that he isn’t sure if he will have tackling in practices, but is leaning in that direction. … As for players who have stood out, he mentioned many of the veterans, including graduate student senior defensive tackle Dan Archibong, redshirt senior safety Amir Tyler, redshirt senior linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, graduate student linebacker William Kwenkeu, redshirt junior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, Russo, redshirt junior receiver Jadan Blue, graduate student receiver Branden Mack, and graduate transfer offensive linemen Michael Niese and C.J. Perez. … Carey says Temple players and personnel are being tested for COVID-19 once a week but says by game week it will be three times per week.