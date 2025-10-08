Hunter Smith could play a larger role in Temple’s run game: ‘We have a lot of trust in him’

Temple was on the verge of a breakthrough against Texas-San Antonio in the third quarter on Saturday. The Owls scored a touchdown to open the second half and had just forced an interception to regain possession.

Running back Hunter Smith lined up in the backfield and took a handoff on the first snap. Temple struggled to run the ball all day, but for Smith, the perfect lane opened on the left side of the offensive line. The redshirt senior didn’t miss the hole and accelerated 54-yards untouched into the endzone to give Temple a 17-14 lead.

The touchdown run helped shift the game’s momentum to Temple’s (3-2, 1-0 American Conference) favor, as it took down UTSA (2-3, 0-1 American), 27-21. Smith’s run was a defining moment, but him making that play felt like a longshot just a month ago.

Smith was buried on the depth chart and was still working his way back from a significant knee injury the year prior. However, after running back Terrez Worthy left the team on Sept. 24, Smith was elevated into a more defined role in the back field, and he’s starting to make an impact.

“I just take it day by day,” Smith said. “Just how I can get better every day with my craft, with my health. Just making sure I can take care of myself and just get better every day.”

Smith has experience being a featured running back at Louisiana-Monroe. As a redshirt-sophomore, he collected 507 rushing yards and ran a team-high three touchdowns in 2023. However, the following season, Smith was dealt a crushing blow.

He suffered a significant PCL injury in the final weeks of fall camp, knocking him out for the entire 2024 season. Smith spent the year watching from the sidelines and decided to enter the transfer portal in the spring.

He caught the eye of Temple’s staff based on his highlights from 2023. While running backs coach Andrew Pierce was already enamored with Smith’s football abilities, his character made it an easy decision to bring him to Temple.

“Especially for a guy that played a little bit, it was more so, ‘Hey coach, I just want to come play. I just want to help Temple get back to where it used to be,’” Pierce said. “That was exciting to me because it wasn’t, ‘Hey, coach, I got to be the starter, I got to be this. I got to be that.’ It was heck, I just want to come and work. I want an opportunity to play.”

When Smith got to Temple, he was still working his way back from his injury so he attacked his rehab every day.

First-year coach K.C. Keeler and his staff knew Smith’s road to recovery would be a long process. But the staff was confident once he returned to full health that he could be a difference maker in the backfield.

“We knew when we took him, it was going to be a little bit of buff out some of the dents and kind of put a new paint job on it,” Keeler said. “He’s just so dedicated in rehab … so it’s neat to see a kid like that who saw there was an opportunity and just was like, ‘I’m ready for it.’ And now we have a lot of trust in him. We really do.”

Smith saw his first extended action in Week 2 against Howard, where he recorded a garbage time, 65-yard rushing touchdown. While most of his 80 yards came after Temple’s victory was decided, the performance offered a glimpse at what he could bring to the backfield.

His role continued to be reserved against Oklahoma and Georgia Tech but a wrench was thrown into the running back room during the bye week. Worthy decided to leave the team after working as the second back, moving Smith into the role.

Smith’s first game with an increased workload was encouraging for the Owls heading into the bulk of conference play. Despite having to work his way back from injury, Smith is ready to be an important piece down the stretch.

“I try to build a culture in my room that at the end of the day, when you come out here, you got to practice like you going to play,” Pierce said. “So, regardless if you’re taking starting reps, second reps, and third reps, which [Smith] was taking third team reps. No matter what, every rep counts, every rep matters, you treat it like a game in practice. And that’s why, when he goes out there, it was no surprise because of how he practices.”