Sekou Kromah wants to change the misconceptions about Temple’s football program — and himself

For much of his football career, Sekou Kromah has been proving naysayers wrong. In his senior season with Temple, he’s helping revamp a program complete with new coaches, a crop of new talent, and a core belief that this year’s squad can right the wrongs that have left the Owls without a winning record since 2019.

He wasn’t surprised to hear that Temple was picked in a preseason poll to finish last in the conference this season. In fact, after the team’s first training camp ahead of Saturday’s season opener at UMass (3:30 p.m., ESPN+), Kromah even sounded somewhat appreciative of the doubters who ranked him and the Owls at the bottom of the barrel.

“I’m not going to let a poll define what this team is,” Kromah said. “We’re going to fix that for sure. We’re an underdog, we’ve always been an underdog, and now it’s time to get down and gritty, and when it’s time to do the job, we’re going to do everything in our power to get the job done.”

Kromah’s profound belief stems mainly from being immersed in a philosophy taught by a coach with a proven track record. When K.C. Keeler became the Owls’ newest coach in December, he brought with him two national championships and experience guiding his former team from the FCS to the FBS level.

“He’s come in here and established that he’s here to build a championship team,” Kromah said. “You look at what he’s done before, and you know it’s possible. Who wouldn’t want to get behind that? I’m excited for this season and [ready] to put all that I have into this season and really try to become a leader of this team.”

‘No stranger to hard work’

Teammates know the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive tackle is a born leader; it’s why he was awarded a coveted single-digit jersey number this season, a tradition at Temple that signifies a player who exhibits leadership on and off the field.

Kromah arrived at Temple as one of the most highly touted JUCO players in the nation at his position. At Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y., Kromah had a knack for getting after the opposition in the backfield. He left the school as Monroe’s all-time leader in tackles for losses with 20, the eighth-highest total in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

At his high school in East Orange, N.J., Kromah fueled the team’s undefeated season in 2020, accounting for 90 tackles (yes, 90) and nine sacks. Kromah is no stranger to having to outwork the competition, something he’s done all of his life.

“We’re all here to eat, including myself,” Kromah said. “But you can’t be successful if you don’t put in the work. I’m no stranger to hard work; I had to work my way up to get here. If we can just develop that chemistry and bring the young guys up, too, then I know we’ll step out on that field as one, for sure.”

Be ‘unrealistic’

It’s a daunting task for a team looking to find its footing. Temple’s early season schedule offers no favors with a nationally televised game at Lincoln Financial Field against No. 18 Oklahoma on Sept. 13 (noon, ESPN2) followed by a trip to Georgia Tech on Sept. 20 (time, TV, TBD).

“There’s talent on this roster, there’s a lot of talent there, we saw it after spring ball,” said Keeler, who has noted throughout training camp the progression of a group he says will come “ready to perform” on Saturday. Keeler’s mantra? To be “unrealistic” with the expectations for this team, adding that, “If you are thinking realistically, then you should not be a part of the future of Temple football.”

From giving certain position players names like “ET’s” and “Andre 3000,” enacted by defensive line coach Cedric Calhoun, Temple’s entire mindset is one of revitalization. Kromah can get behind that.

He already has.

“ET’s are ends and tackles, and that’s what I am, I play end or tackle,” said Kromah, who’s used to that level of versatility as a two-way player in high school. “Andre 3000s are dudes who play nose and tackle, so we have guys who are able to play everything and I think that amount of flexibility is something that sets us apart.”

How it will translate remains to be seen roughly 260 miles away from North Broad when the Owls take on the Minutemen looking to right the ship and make Temple a true competitor.

“We’re bought in,” Kromah said. “All of us. It’s great having seniors come back. I’m one of them because we all believe that we can be a part of something special here. I’m excited to come back, and hope that I can be a part of what will be a program that will eat [the competition] year after year.”

