Temple football coach Stan Drayton said he wouldn’t build the team’s culture around the transfer portal, instead expecting to use it based on need and focus on recruiting.

Drayton, who was hired on Dec. 15, has spent the past two months evaluating the team’s depth and combing through available players.

“That was the toughest part,” Drayton said. “Getting off to such a late start and seeing what was available to fit the needs and profile we were looking for to fit our system. But at the end of the day you press play, you look at instincts, size and growth potential.”

Only three high school recruits — Sam Martin Jr. (Safety), Jackson Pruitt (Offensive Lineman) and Corey Yeoman (Linebacker) — signed national letters of intent on early signing day.

Temple had 12 players sign national letters of intent today. Seven high schoolers and five transfers from the portal — three coming from JUCO schools — will join Temple’s 2022 recruiting class. Here’s a look at who signed with Temple.

Quarterback

Elijah Warner: The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, Elijah is a three-star recruit from Brophy College Preparatory school in Phoenix. The 6-foot, 200-pounder quarterback threw for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing 288 of 446 passes his senior year.

Running Back

Darvon Hubbard: Hubbard is a redshirt-sophomore transfer from Texas A&M. He played in two games last season and made his college debut during the 2020 season against South Carolina. The 6-foot, 210-pound running back was a three-star recruit from Willow Canyon High School in Surprise, Arizona. During his senior year, he averaged 6.9 yards per carry and had eight touchdowns on the ground.

Tight End

Reese Clark: The 6-foot-4, 200-pound tight end is a three-star recruit from St. Joseph Preparatory School in Philadelphia. Clark originally played wide receiver at St. Joe’s Prep, where he helped the Hawks to back-to-back (2019-2020) PIAA 6A Championship.

» READ MORE: Temple staff shares John Chaney memories on the anniversary of the Hall of Fame coach’s death

Defensive Tackle

Aaron Jones: Jones is a three-star recruit from Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 6-foot, 285-pound defensive tackle was a three-time first-team all-state honoree and earned first-team all-conference during all of his four seasons at Springfield Central. Jones had offers from three other schools, including Nevada and Colorado State.

Defensive End

Zamar Grove: Grove transferred from Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J., to Irvington High School for his senior year. At Irvington, Grove played defensive end and tight end. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher totaled 12.5 sacks and helped lead Irvington to its first sectional championship.

Defensive back

Elijah Deravil: The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back is a JUCO redshirt sophomore transfer from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan. Deravil played in eight games, totaled 20 tackles and had two interceptions with the Broncbusters. Prior to college, Deravil played cornerback at North Miami High school in Miami.

Dominick Hill: Hill is a redshirt freshman transfer from South Carolina. During his freshman season, he played cornerback but was moved to safety. The three-star recruit from Jones High School in Orlando played in 12 games and made six tackles this season for South Carolina.

Linebacker

Jacob Hollins: Hollins is a JUCO junior also from Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker spent his freshman season at Illinois, where he played in eight games, primarily on special teams. Last season he transferred to Garden City and played in 11 games at linebacker, notching 56 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Darrien Lewis: The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Lewis originally played at DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C., before transferring to St. Francis for his senior year.

» READ MORE: Temple coach Stan Drayton’s staff begins to crystalize with hires on both sides of the ball

London Hall: The three-star recruit from Clearwater Catholic High School in Clearwater, Fla., is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker. Hall spent his first three seasons as a cornerback at Calvary Christian High School before transferring his senior year. During his senior season, he had 61 tackles, three interceptions and three kick returns for touchdowns.

Antwone Santiago: Santiago is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Platt High in Meriden, Conn. While at Platt High, Santiago played wide receiver and safety. During his senior year, he totaled 31 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns.

Outside Linebacker

Tra Thomas: Thomas is a JUCO sophomore transfer from Independence Community College in Independence, Kan. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound outside linebacker competed in 10 games, recorded 39 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one interception with the Pirates. Prior to college, Thomas played tight end and outside linebacker at Old Mill High in Millersville, Md.