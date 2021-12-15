The rare FBS program without a coach on the NCAA’s national signing day, Temple signed three players to letters of intent: Corey Yeoman, Jackson Pruitt and Sam Martin.

“We are very excited that these young men are committed to Temple University,” said Arthur Johnson, Temple’s vice president and athletic director. “They have stood firm on their commitment to the university regardless of the head coach and it was important that we stayed committed to them as well.

“I believe that our next head coach will be pleased with the character that these young men have exhibited as they work together in the coming months and years. I also feel strongly that our next head coach will be able to find additional student-athletes to support this recruiting class in time for February’s National Signing Day.”

Three other verbal commits, Khalif Kemp, Makhi Green and Reese Clark, did not sign Wednesday. Each verbally committed to former coach Rod Carey, who was fired on Nov. 29, after a 3-9 season.

Here’s a closer look at the latest additions to the Temple program.

Corey Yeoman, Clearwater Academy International

Yeoman is a three-star linebacker who is originally from New Jersey. He spent his senior year at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker verbally committed to Temple on Oct. 19, while having offers from six other schools, including Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and UMass.

Temple started recruiting Yeoman during his sophomore year at Atlantic City High School in 2019.

Before his junior year, Yeoman transferred to Suffield Academy in Connecticut, but Suffield Academy didn’t hold a 2020 season because of COVID-19, and he decided to play for Clearwater Academy as a senior.

During his senior season, Yeoman helped Clearwater Academy win a state championshipover IMG Academy on Dec. 5, and he recorded 88 total tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Jackson Pruitt, Cass Technical High School

Pruitt, a three-star offensive lineman, verbally committed to Temple on Oct. 14 over several offers from Power 5 schools.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior lineman from Detroit drew interest from 33 schools, including Penn State, Pittsburgh and Michigan State.

Temple offered Pruitt a spot in their 2022 recruiting class during his junior year. At Cass Technical, Pruitt played on the offensive and defensive lines for four seasons. He earned first-team all-state in his senior year and was a triple-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track and field.

Pruitt has the versatility to play all five offensive line positions, which will come in handy with the absence of center C.J Perez, who graduated.

Sam Martin, Curtis High School

Martin committed to Temple on July 31, courtesy of a three-minute Twitter video with the caption, “Home..” He’s a 5-11, 180-pound safety with experience at receiver and running back.

The three-star safety from Curtis High School in Staten Island, New York, held 17 other offers, including 12 from Power 5 programs like Boston College, Syracuse, Penn State and Rutgers.

As a senior, he accounted for 25 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, he produced 750 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Martin helped lead Curtis to a 9-2 record and PSAL City Conference championship appearance. Playing out of the backfield, he rushed for two touchdowns but the Warriors fell to Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn), 33-26, on Nov. 28.

Temple junior receiver Amad Anderson Jr. also played at Curtis.

Transfers out

While Temple is bringing in three players from the 2022 class, a few Owls have found homes elsewhere.

Former freshman quarterback Justin Lynch found a new home at Northern Illinois, which is also his older brother’s alma mater. Redshirt freshman safety MJ Griffin also transferred to Louisville and defensive lineman Nick Bags transferred to South Florida, staying within the American Athletic Conference.