With freshman running back Re’Mahn Davis, Temple’s leading rusher, out due to injury, more will be expected by redshirt senior Jager Gardner. This year Gardner has rushed for 405 yards (4.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. Gardner has been solid, but he needs to be more on the spectacular side. He has one 100-yard rushing game in his career and that came as a freshman in 2015. He has never had more than 18 carries in a single game, but that could be topped, especially since USF is 102nd in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 199.1 yards per game.