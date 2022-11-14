After rushing for 265 yards in a win over South Florida, Temple running back Edward Saydee was selected as the Doak Walker Co-Running Back of the Week on Nov. 8.

But this selection was not the only honor he received last week.

Saydee’s standout performance against South Florida on Nov. 5 inspired special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Adam Scheier to continue his tradition of naming pets after former players.

Scheier shared photos of his new dog and posted a heartwarming message on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Pop off for 265 yards, get named Doak Walker RB of the Week and get a pet named after you in the Scheier house!” he said.

Scheier’s dog will be named Saydee.

Scheier’s wife, Erica, is a veterinarian, and his family loves animals. This passion has led the Scheier family to collect nearly 20 different pets, including dogs, cats, pigs, hedgehogs, lizards, turtles, hamsters, rabbits and birds.

Erica found Saydee listed on an animal shelter’s Facebook page and brought him home.

“These things are never planned, they just happen,” Scheier said. “Over 25 years, I’ve come to accept and embrace it. Some people are impulse shoppers. My wife is an impulse pet adopter. She saw the pup featured on the local animal shelter’s Facebook page and just knew she had to be ours.”

Saydee, who combined for a career-high 334 yards and three touchdowns in Temple’s 54-28 win over South Florida last week, emerged as the Owls’ best option on the ground.

While Saydee slowed down Saturday with only 20 yards against Houston, he’s still immortalized in the Scheier household. His breakout performance was enough to get the nod.

“Next thing you know, we are thinking about a name,” Scheier said. “And in keeping with tradition, we had to name her after one of my players. We bounced around a few player’s names and then I said, ‘How about Saydee’ and it stuck.”