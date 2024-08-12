Breaking down the 3 Temple QBs battling for the starting job: ‘It’s been phenomenal competition’

Stan Drayton isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback yet. But there are three Owls who are battling for the starting spot.

Redshirt juniors Forrest Brock and Evan Simon and redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas are in the running to be Temple football’s next quarterback after E.J. Warner entered the transfer portal this offseason and joined conference foe Rice.

“They all bring a different skill set,” Drayton said Monday. “One guy has a great day then takes a back seat to the next guy having a great day. It’s been phenomenal competition, like I said it’s been healthy. There’s great camaraderie in that room, but they do know that they are competing and at some point we’re going to have to make that decision.”

The next starter will have some heavy shoes to fill following Warner’s departure. Warner set a single-season record in passing touchdowns (23) and 300-yard games (four) last year, despite Temple producing a 3-9 record. He also became the first Owl to have two 3,000-yard seasons.

But Drayton’s main focus is a quarterback who has consistency; someone who can understand the playbook and click with the offense. While Drayton did not say when a starter will be named, it’s anticipated the decision will be made a week ahead of the Owls’ season opener against powerhouse Oklahoma on Aug. 30.

“I like the direction that they’re going in — all three of them,” Drayton said. “They are making it really tough for us to finalize that.”

Here’s a breakdown of the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

Forrest Brock

Brock joined the Owls’ program in May prior to the 2023 season after spending two years at Santa Monica Community College. He appeared in one game against Southern Methodist in the second half, where he threw for 60 yards, completed seven of 15 attempts, and threw an interception. His longest completion was a 22-yard pass.

He was mostly looked at as the No. 3 option last season. But in the Owls’ spring game, Brock started with the first-team offense and finished with solid numbers. He went 10-for-19 for 102 yards, with one touchdown, and one interception.

So far in training camp, Drayton credited Brock for understanding the offense and being able to execute plays.

“I’m getting a lot more reps than I was last year,” said Brock, who’s a California native. “Experience is important when playing quarterback, and I feel like I’m feeling really confident.

He added to that by listing skills of his: “Fast decision making and I got legs — if there’s nothing down the field, I can get 5 easily.”

Evan Simon

On paper, Simon is the most experienced college quarterback in the room. He came to Temple this offseason after playing backup for four seasons at Rutgers.

He ended his career with 952 passing yards and five touchdowns as a Scarlet Knight. His most impressive season came in 2022, when he appeared in nine games — two of those being starts — and recorded a total of 777 passing yards. He completed 79 of 137 attempts and threw six interceptions. His best game came against Iowa, where he went 28-for-49 in passing for a season-high 300 yards and a touchdown.

“I played in several big-time games at Rutgers, it just comes down to your training and preparation,” Simon said. “I’ll trust that all day, and if I’m on the field first, I’ll be ready to go.

“Everything we do, whether it’s summer workouts, winter workouts, it’s competing everyday. I guess at this point it comes natural while being at Rutgers and competing for four years.”

Simon could give the Owls more opportunities in the air rather than on the ground. Drayton also said that the 6-foot-3 Simon, who attended Manheim Central High School, has started to pick up the offense and the system the team is looking to implement.

Tyler Douglas

Douglas has been the most talked-about quarterback in the room by Drayton. But there’s little to judge.

The 6-foot-2 Douglas, who played at Ocean Township High School, and was a member of the Temple’s 2023 recruiting class, did not see any game action last season. Though, he’s been said to be quick on his feet, which has added a different element to the run game and has separated him from other quarterbacks in the room.

“Tyler is really bringing a different skill set in terms of what he can do with his legs,” Drayton said. “I think there’s going to be a time and place for that.”

Maybe Temple will lean on a dual quarterback system — or a trio — early on in the season before naming an official starter. Whatever the case may be, Douglas said he’s more mobile and better conditioned compared to the spring, and will be ready if his name is called upon.

“The mindset is if you get your opportunity go out there do what you can do,” he added. “Be explosive, make the plays you can make, and from there it will take care of itself.”