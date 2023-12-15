Report: Temple receives commitment from former Rutgers QB Evan Simon

Ahead of National Signing Day, Temple has received a verbal commitment from former Rutgers three-star quarterback Evan Simon.

The news, confirmed by 24/7 Sports, arrives after the departure of former Owls quarterback E.J. Warner who decided to enter his name into the transfer portal after a career year as Temple’s QB1. With backup Quincy Patterson graduating, Warner’s departure left the Owls with three quarterbacks who have a combined two-quarters of in-game experience.

Simon, the Manheim Central High School product was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who was offered by Rutgers, Colorado, Pittsburgh and former Temple head coach Rod Carey.

Simon visited Temple last weekend, along with many other potential recruits and transfers, for its second offseason recruiting weekend of the winter. While Simon does bring more experience than current Temple QB options Tyler Douglas, Patrick Keller and Forrest Brock, he doesn’t have much experience himself.

Simon recorded 952 passing yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 appearances throughout his Rutgers career. Simon has only started two games in his career with a 1-1 record. The lone victory came against Temple in week 3 of the 2022 season where he threw for 52 yards in a 16-14 win.

Simon battled Gavin Wimsatt for the starting job in 2023, and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano rolled with Wimsatt, regulating Simon to the bench. In his lone appearance in 2023, Simon went 2-for-3 with 30 passing yards after Wimsatt suffered a head injury in a 24-13 loss to Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

Simon entered the transfer portal in late November with two years of eligibility remaining.