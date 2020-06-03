Temple will play 2019 NCAA champion Virginia as part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Nov. 13 in Charlotte, N.C.
The game will be part of a tripleheader that also includes Virginia Tech vs. Davidson and East Carolina vs. Liberty. Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date. The games will be played at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.
“We look forward to taking part in the Hall of Fame Shootout this year and playing a high-level opponent in Virginia,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said in a statement. "Being part of this college basketball tripleheader in Charlotte is one of the highlights of our nonconference season.”
Temple finished 14-17 in McKie’s first season as head coach. The season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before Temple was to face SMU in an opening-round American Athletic Conference game.