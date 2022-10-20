The TUFF Fund, a 501c(3) non-profit organization that sources name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes at Temple anounced its first round of student-athlete signees on Thursday morning, and the list included every eligible Temple men’s basketball player.

Those players were Khalif Battle, Shane Dezonie, Damian Dunn, Zach Hicks, Nick Jourdain, Hysier Miller, Jamille Reynolds, Deuce Roberts, Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White.

The NIL collective was founded by three Temple alumni in late August, and looks to use charitable initiatives to create NIL opportunities for Temple’s student-athletes, largely through community-based partnerships. With the intent of signing athletes from each of Temple’s varsity teams, the fund’s donors have a heavy focus on men’s basketball.

“What we’re really excited about is the impact that our student-athletes will have in the community,” said TUFF Fund founder Andy Carl. “We’re excited to have a variety of different athletes from different sports and backgrounds. We’re excited to continue to grow and elevate the TUFF Fund, and about the prospects of adding more donors to the fund.”

Temple linebacker Layton Jordan, who is currently third in the American Athletic Conference in sacks, was also signed to the fund. Along with him was women’s basketball triple-double threat Aniya Gourdine, gymnast Brooke Donabedian, Sawyer Koza (men’s soccer), and Ethan Whitney (golf).