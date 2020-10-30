The Green Wave entered the weekend leading the AAC in rushing offense, averaging 212 yards per game, and a healthy 4.7 yards per carry. Senior Stephon Huderson (397 yards rushing, 6.8 avg. and 3 TDs) and sophomore Cameron Carroll (341, 4.8, 7) are the main threats, but there are others. Temple defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh has not played up to his all-conference form, but had his best game last week. Maijeh and fellow tackle Dan Archibong will have to be the keys to stopping the run for the Owls.