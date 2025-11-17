Temple preps for No. 24 Tulane, needing one more win to become bowl eligible

After two straight losses and a bye week, Temple will try again to win one more game and clinch its first bowl berth since 2019.

The next opportunity for the Owls to pick up that win comes against No. 24 Tulane (8-2, 5-1 American) on Saturday (3:45 p.m., ESPNU) at Lincoln Financial Field. The Green Wave have been a part of the last three American Conference championship games, winning in 2022.

“We’re two one-point games away from being tied for first in this league,” Temple coach K.C. Keeler said at his Monday news conference.

The last loss was a gut-wrenching 14-13 defeat to Army on Nov. 8. The Black Knights held the ball for the last nine minutes of the game, spoiling a chance for the Owls’ sixth win.

“One of those games where it was a death by a thousand cuts,” Keeler said. “They had five fourth downs … and a lot of those spots could have gone either way. … So that’s a tough way to lose."

The bye week gave Temple (5-5, 3-3) a chance to retool an ailing defense. The Owls missed safety Dontae Pollard against Army as well as defensive tackles Demerick Morris and Sekou Kromah.

The status of Pollard (knee) is not clear. Morris (leg) was back in uniform at practice. Kromah (shoulder) dressed for practice but did not take part in drills.

“So he’s going to be a kind of a game-time decision,” Keeler said of Kromah. “He’s still battling through some injuries. It’s been disappointing because not having your best defensive lineman against Army because Demerick didn’t play either and that’s not a team you can be shy defensive linemen. You need to be rolling guys in.”

Linebacker Eric Stuart and safety Avery Powell also returned to practice after being limited by injuries.

Tulane is still one of the best in the American, but it has been vulnerable at times. The Green Wave have beaten Northwestern and Duke along with two schools that topped Temple, Army and East Carolina.

However, Tulane lost to Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 30 when the Roadrunners had 391 passing yards in a 48-26 rout. Memphis also nearly pulled out a comeback victory against the Green Wave after falling behind 35-17 at halftime.

» READ MORE: Temple can still make a bowl game, but heading into the bye week it’s about ‘moving forward’

”They’re a team that if you get them down, they’re going to fight their way back,” Keeler said of the Green Wave. “They’ve been very inconsistent, and I think that probably frustrates their coaching staff.”

The Owls offense has the ability to turn the game into a shootout. Tulane is ranked last in the conference in pass defense, giving up 269 yards per game. The Green Wave also allow 412 yards per game, third-worst in the American. The Owls offense has been dormant the last two games, but quarterback Evan Simon is tied for second in the American with 22 passing touchdowns.

Simon is among 27 players who will be honored Saturday on Senior Day.

“Thank God we had him during this transition,” Keeler said. “It’s tough when you’re a senior and all of a sudden a new guy comes in … I think we came to respect each other and like each other. They’ve been a really good senior class for me. It’s been rewarding having them go through this journey with me.”