Temple’s losing streak extended to three games after Friday night’s 27-16 loss to Tulsa

Temple (3-4, 1-2 The American) is now 2-5 – including 0-3 in The American – dimming chances to finish Stan Drayton’s first season with a .500 record.

The Owls were without three starters and running back Jakari Norwood for the game. Tight end Jordan Smith returned with offensive linemen Bryce Thoman and James Faminu. Thoman’s return was especially welcomed as Temple lost Faminu and graduate center Adam Klein to injury in the second half.

Down 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Amad Anderson Jr. caught a 23-yard touchdown to bring Temple within six points. Drayton opted to go for two and the Owls failed. Temple had more than three minutes to complete a game-tying drive, but poor offensive line play led to a zero-yard four-and-out.

What we saw

Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s unit has quickly adjusted to his multiple 3-4 scheme after spending 2021 in a 3-3-5 nickel under Jeff Knowles. The Owls can generate pressure in the backfield, often leading to sacks.

Temple has struggled to stop fast-paced offenses all season, especially so in last Thursday’s 70-13 loss at UCF. After going up 10-0 on Tulsa, Temple fell victim to the no-huddle offense and gave up 14 unanswered points entering the half. From then on, the Golden Hurricane kept that tempo and rode the coattails of running backs Steven Anderson and Deneric Prince – whose 84-yard fourth quarter touchdown run was the fourth-longest run in the program’s history. Tulsa finished with 299 rushing yards on the night.

Breakthrough performance

Temple’s defensive line thrived under the Friday night lights. Layton Jordan entered Friday night’s matchup ranked fourth in The American in sacks. The outside linebacker added two more, including a forced fumble, and caught his second interception of the year against Tulsa. In both, , Jordan returned the interception for a touchdown.

Sophomore Darian Varner racked up 3.5 sacks on the night. With outside linebacker Tra Thomas missing another game, Varner joined the edge rusher rotation and thrived in the role. Redshirt freshman cornerback Jalen McMurray caught the first interception of his career and Jordan Magee recovered his forced fumble on Prince.

Key takeaway

Temple’s offense is fledgling. The Owls are averaging less than 15 points per game in 2022, and that’s with Jordan’s pick-sixes. Against Tulsa, Temple’s pass catchers struggled to gain separation on their routes, preventing E.J. Warner from having any real impact.

With wide receiver Ian Stewart being out, Zae Baines filled in as Temple’s third wide receiver. For most of the night, Baines and Warner weren’t on the same page for most of the night.

Adonicas Sanders – Temple’s leading receiver – came out of the tunnel at halftime wearing sweatpants, leading to Anderson filling in. With Sanders out, the Owls relied on two backups and a player in Jose Barbon whose unsure hands were on display.

By the end of the game, Temple’s offense compiled just 280 yards.

Up next

Temple’s next game is next Saturday at Navy (2-4, 2-2 The American) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The Midshipmen have won the last two meetings.