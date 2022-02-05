Temple is making a habit of closing out tight games.

The Owls (13-7, 6-3) took down Tulsa (7-13, 1-8 AAC), 67-58, at the Liacouras Center Saturday afternoon behind a full-team effort at both ends of the floor, staving off a second-half push from the Golden Hurricane.

“[I’m thinking] I better strap in my seatbelt,” said Temple coach Aaron McKie, about Tulsa’s comeback. “With our guys nothing comes easy. We’re in close games a lot.”

Forward Rey Idowu accounted for most of Tulsa’s offense. He finished with a game-high 21 points while shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.

Temple’s scoring column reflected more diversity. Owl forward Nick Jourdain had a team-high 15 points and 12 rebounds - his first career double-double. He was followed by 13 from guard Jeremiah Williams and forward Zach Hicks. Guard Damian Dunn, who fouled out of the game with 1 minute, 25 seconds left, chipped in 11.

The Owls swept the season series against the Golden Hurricane behind Saturday’s win, as they had previously won against Tulsa 69-64 on Jan. 12. Up next the Owls are slated to travel to South Florida on Monday, Feb. 7, making up a postponed game from late January.

Defensive effort

Temple’s defensive prowess, the kind that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, was instrumental in the win.

The Owls made a point of filling passing lanes coupled with deterring high pick-and-roll actions, forcing 16 Tulsa turnovers (compared to Temple’s 7).

Temple’s starting frontcourt tandem of Nick Jourdain and Arashma Parks keyed in on Tulsa’s shooters, Jaylen Draine and Sam Griffin, coming off screens.

An 11-2 run by the Golden Hurricane over the course of four minutes, starting from the 14-minute mark of the second half, tied the game up at 40 with 10 minutes remaining. However, better defensive pressure and a timely Jourdain dunk helped Temple regain and sustain the lead.

Poor 3-point shooting

Zach Hicks found the bottom of the net three times from range, while Jeremiah Williams buried one. The other 19 3-point attempts from the Owls missed the mark (17.4 percent)

Tulsa’s zone defense gave Temple some extra space to shoot but most attempts were to no avail, with the Owls finishing 4 for 23 from 3-point land.

The Owls came out in the second half playing with a more concerted effort to generate offense inside the arc. Rather than swinging the ball in hopes of putting the defense out of position, they pushed the ball inside for open looks within 15 feet of the basket.

Recognizing Elite Eight Teams

At halftime of Saturday’s contest, Temple honored its 1991 and 2001 teams, both of which made runs to the NCAA Elite Eight under the tutelage of the late head coach John Chaney.

Last season would have marked the 20th and 30th anniversaries of both postseason runs. The teams’ recognition was postponed due to COVID policies prohibiting fans from attending home games.

Lynn Greer Jr., Quincy Wadley, Mark Macon and Nate Blackwell were a few of the former players acknowledged.