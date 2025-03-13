Temple bows out of AAC tournament’s second round with 75-71 loss to Tulsa

FORT WORTH, Texas — Before the game’s final minute, Temple was always just one shot away.

One shot away from reclaiming the lead it had held for much of the game. One shot from going on another big run.

But, exactly one year after beginning an improbable run of four wins in as many days, the magic ran out.

No. 10 seed Tulsa, which lost to Temple just nine days ago, made 55.6% of its second-half shots and upset seventh-seeded Temple, 75-71, in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday at Dickies Arena. Tulsa (13-19) advances to play No. 2 seed North Texas on Friday.

You wouldn’t have been able to tell by the comfortable first half.

The only two shots from the floor Steve Settle III missed in the first half were from three, and Temple (17-15) shot 46.3% from distance in the first half. Settle finished with a game-high 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting with six assists.

Temple, which took a 12-point lead into the halftime locker room, simply couldn’t connect in the second half. Particularly stark was the lack of shooting from three, as the Owls missed all 10 threes in the second half.

The Owls made just two of their first eight shots as the Golden Hurricane whipped into action. Tulsa got as close as one point, but a layup by Elijah Gray, which marked Temple’s first bucket from the floor in 5½ minutes, stretched the lead to 57-54 with 8 minutes, 23 seconds to go. It wasn’t the spark Temple needed, though, as Tulsa kept chipping away and reclaimed the lead on a Keaston Willis three with 4:31 left. It was the Golden Hurricane’s first lead since the 9:18 mark of the first half.

Settle led the Owls statistically, but he had plenty of help, particularly from Zion Stanford and Shane Dezonie. Like Settle, they around for Temple’s improbable run to the AAC title game last year. Unfazed by the pressure-packed, if not full, confines of Dickies Arena, they added 17 and 10 points, respectively.

For Tulsa, Jared Garcia scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, while Dwon Odom (14 points) and Willis (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Temple’s trio powered a 12-2 run that turned a tight contest into a cruise control for the Owls, at least for the first half. That run lasted 2:41 and left Temple with an 11-point lead with 4:10 left in the first. It wouldn’t be enough.