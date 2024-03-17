Temple’s incredible AAC title run and bid for NCAA tournament ends at the hands of UAB

FORT WORTH, Texas — For almost a week, Temple extended its season one upset after another, capturing national attention as it sent a succession of higher-seeded teams home with four wins in four days.

But on Sunday, the magic ran out in a big way. No. 11 seed Temple lost, 85-69, to fourth-seeded Alabama Birmingham in the American Athletic Conference tournament final.

Sunday’s game, like the three before it, was marked by a slow start offensively for the Owls. But UAB had no such problem. Or at least Alejandro Vazquez didn’t. The 6-foot-4 Blazers guard hit six of his first eight shots and scored 16 of his team’s first 22 points as it took a 10-point lead at the 9-minute, 22-second mark. He scored 21 points by halftime and finished with 29.

But when he took a breather, the Owls had an opening. UAB went scoreless for over three minutes as Temple shaved its deficit to four on a three-pointer from Hysier Miller and a three-point play by Shane Dezonie. Miller played all 20 minutes of the first half and led the team with a career-high 32 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Dezonie added 11 points. Sam Hofman, who was held scoreless, led the Owls with 11 rebounds.

But just as it looked like Temple had some momentum, the Blazers mounted a 11-0 run that was highlighted by back-to-back dunks by Christian Coleman and Efrem Johnson as the Temple turnovers began to add up. The Owls had eight by halftime — the same number as their win over Florida Atlantic and more than in the upset of Charlotte — and 14 for the game.

UAB continued building its lead throughout the latter portion of the first half and led by as many as 18 with 40 seconds left before settling into a 43-27 halftime advantage.

Temple largely had been a second-half team throughout its run at Dickies Arena. Was another rally in the cards?

Not this time.

UAB opened a 20-point lead on two Johnson free throws about a minute and a half into the period, and its lead kept growing from there. The Blazers used a 10-0 run to pull ahead, 55-29, a run punctuated by a Coleman alley-oop, much to the delight of the crowd that traveled from Birmingham, Ala. Coleman also finished in double figures with 15 points, while Yaxel Lendeborg added 14 points and 16 boards.

After UAB’s lead reached 23, Temple put together a 9-2 run to cut its deficit to 16 with 8:45 left, and later added a Miller-powered 10-2 run to get within 12 with 3:21 to go. But the Owls didn’t get any closer.

The Owls didn’t cut down the nets, and a tumultuous season likely is over. But Adam Fisher ignited something in his squad, much of which is eligible to return next season. From his first day on North Broad, the Bucks County native drew inspiration from the men who coached before him to set a culture in his first season. Four wins in four days, including a trio of upsets, is a great place to start.