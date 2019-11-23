LOS ANGELES — Freshman Josh Pierre-Louis has seen his playing time increase each game of the young season. Don’t expect it to wane anytime soon after he showed what he can do in his first game outside of Philadelphia.
Pierre-Louis carried the Temple offense in the first half and helped spur a 19-2 second-half run with his smothering defense as the Owls (4-0) defeated previously unbeaten USC, 70-61.
Pierre-Lous came off the bench to score 13 of his 15 points in the first half, including a nifty up-and-under move just before the buzzer to give the Owls a 31-30 lead at the break. Older brother Nate Pierre-Louis had his four-game double-double streak snapped, but had seven points and 10 rebounds. Quinton Rose and De’Vondre Perry added 12 points each.
USC opened the second half with an 8-0 run, taking its largest lead, but Temple answered in a big way, ratcheting up its defense to go on a 19-2 run that spanned nearly six minutes.
“We started to put the ball in the hole and we got a chance to get up the floor and pressure those guys and get them out of rhythm,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said. “I thought we got them out of sorts.”
Following the initial second-half spurt where USC leading scorer Onyeka Okongwu got two big dunks down low, the Owls were able to to contain USC’s three-forward attack of Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic and Isaiah Mobley, who entered averaging 44 points and 24.2 rebounds combined. Okongwu scored 17 points but Rakocevic and Mobley were held to six points each. None of the trio reached double-figure rebounds. The Owls won the rebounding battle, 42-38, despite being without their tallest player, 6-foot-11 Damion Moore and having 6-foot-9 reserve Arashma Parks constantly in foul trouble.
“Coach just preached physicality and that’s what we did,” Rose said.
Rose had the answer every time USC tried to crawl back in the game late. The Trojans trimmed the lead to five points with just under four minutes remaining, but Rose hit a three-pointer from NBA range and then knocked down a mid-range jumper with 81 seconds to go when USC cut the lead to six.
The Owls squandered a nine-point advantage late in the first half, turning the ball over three straight possessions before Josh Pierre-Louis stole the ball under the basket and flipped a shot off the glass before the horn sounded. They finished with eight turnovers.