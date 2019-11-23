Following the initial second-half spurt where USC leading scorer Onyeka Okongwu got two big dunks down low, the Owls were able to to contain USC’s three-forward attack of Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic and Isaiah Mobley, who entered averaging 44 points and 24.2 rebounds combined. Okongwu scored 17 points but Rakocevic and Mobley were held to six points each. None of the trio reached double-figure rebounds. The Owls won the rebounding battle, 42-38, despite being without their tallest player, 6-foot-11 Damion Moore and having 6-foot-9 reserve Arashma Parks constantly in foul trouble.