Last year’s Temple win over Memphis came with controversy, when a Tigers' 13-yard completion on fourth down that would have been a first down to tight end Joey Magnifico was overturned with 1 minute and 50 seconds left. The Tigers have been asked all week about using the game as incentive and coach Ryan Silverfield has played it down, but no doubt it will serve as some motivation. Memphis has played a tough schedule, losing to SMU and beating Arkansas State and UCF. In those three games the Tigers have allowed 1,374 passing yards and nine touchdowns. This game will come down to which secondary is still standing at the end. Memphis is a 13.5-point favorite and that seems a little steep, but the motivation from last year and the hot hand of White, gives the Tigers the edge in this one.