Navy is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, which won’t get it done for a team that has attempted just 38 passes in three games. Navy’s opponents have only attempted 56 passes. It’s possible that Temple could throw the ball 35-40 times and Navy doesn’t seem equipped to cover all the Owls' weapons. By no means should Temple be overconfident, but this is one of the weaker-looking Navy teams. One thing to watch is that coach Ken Niumatalolo is one of the best and most underrated coaches in the country. The key will be how soon Temple is able to shake off the rust and also get accustomed to the triple-option. The Owls may start slow but should finish with a big effort.