USF is coming off a 44-24 loss to East Carolina University, which is not exactly considered a contender in the 11-team AAC. USF, which was 10-2 as recently as 2017, but just 4-8 last year, is last in the AAC in scoring offense, averaging 14.5 points per game. Before Temple fans get too comfortable with that stat, the second-to-last team in scoring offense is Navy, which boosted its average to 17.0 with 31 points against the Owls.