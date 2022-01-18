Temple’s matchup against Wichita State, originally scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Liacouras Center, has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Shockers’ program.

The American Athletic Conference announced the postponement of Wichita State’s (9-7, 0-4 AAC) next two contests against Temple and Southern Methodist (Jan. 23).

This is the third postponement for the Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) this season and the second due to COVID complications impacting an opposing team.

Both programs will attempt to reschedule but no make-up date has been set at the moment. Temple, which is riding a three-game winning streak, will take the floor next on Saturday at noon against South Florida on ESPNU.