Steve Settle racks up six steals as Temple tops Wichita State

Steve Settle collected 17 points and six steals Sunday as the Temple Owls beat Wichita State, 68-61, at the Liacouras Center. Settle also had nine rebounds.

Hysier Miller sank four three-pointers and finished with 17 points for Temple (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points for the Owls.

Kenny Pohto paced Wichita State (8-7, 0-2) with 14 points.

The Owls will host East Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.