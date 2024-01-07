Link copied to clipboard
Steve Settle racks up six steals as Temple tops Wichita State
Settle and Hysier Miller scored 17 points apiece for the Owls in the victory at the Liacouras Center.
Steve Settle collected 17 points and six steals Sunday as the Temple Owls beat Wichita State, 68-61, at the Liacouras Center. Settle also had nine rebounds.
Hysier Miller sank four three-pointers and finished with 17 points for Temple (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points for the Owls.
Kenny Pohto paced Wichita State (8-7, 0-2) with 14 points.
The Owls will host East Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.