Temple earned its share of the AAC regular season title because ‘the energy is just different’

About a month ago, Temple’s season could’ve gone either way. Multi-game wins were on par with multi-game skids. Fortunately for the Owls, the glass-half-full approach paid off for head coach Diane Richardson, whose Owls captured a three-way share of the American Athletic Conference regular season title with an impressive 74-53 victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.

It would be Temple’s first regular season conference championship since the 2007-08 season the final year of Dawn Staley as the head coach found the Owls capturing a share of the Atlantic 10 championship.

In Wednesday’s win, Temple put together a complete team performance against FAU specifically on defense, which led to 28 turnovers. Offensively, the equal opportunity offense was in full effect as four Temple players finished in double figures.

After an 11-win first season for Richardson in a year full of injuries and off-court issues, a season that ended with just eight players on the roster, this season, the Owls captured 19 total wins (19-11) — 13 arriving in-conference (13-5). Before the tipoff, it was already set in stone that Temple would be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming AAC tournament which begins Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Earning a double bye, Temple’s first game will be an AAC quarterfinal matchup on Monday night (9 p.m., ESPN+).

Advertisement

“The energy is just different in the locker room,” Aleah Nelson said postgame. “A year ago, we were getting asked the same questions. We were just tired of hearing about us having eight players. It’s definitely a more close-knit team this year and having more weapons and people just makes things a lot easier. So a lot more fun this year.”

Rayne Tucker complete performance

Tucker has been the much-needed center for the Owls. Her consistency and impact haven’t gone unnoticed. The Towson transfer had 10 points and four rebounds in the win against FAU. Defensively, Tucker also finished with four steals and three blocks.

Relentless defense

The biggest strength of this team is their defensive play. Richardson’s top priority has been defense and this team finished the season in style. Those 28 FAU turnovers? They led to 23 of Temple’s total points. It never felt like FAU had any time to breathe on offense which led to a dysfunctional offensive performance.

“They came in knowing we needed to play defense today and it’s been our identity in the second half of the season,” Richardson said of her Owls players, postgame. “Today, defense won us a regular season championship. We’re going to continue that defensive wave when we head down to Texas. We’re gonna do the same thing.”

Tarriyonna Gary finding consistency

While Gary has found herself in the starting lineup consistently this season, she has been one of the more inconsistent players on the scoring sheet. Gary either has games where it seems she can’t miss from downtown and games where she won’t make a single shot. Despite all of that, the senior guard might be the one pure shooter on Temple’s roster. When Gary is on, the Owls’ offense becomes more dynamic and tougher to guard. Gary has finished the season on a momentous note heading into the tournament as she scored at least 16 points in three of the final four games of the regular season including a 20-point performance against FAU. If Temple goes far in the tournament or even to the championship, it will bolstered from the offensive consistency Gary provides.