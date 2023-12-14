Defensive efforts lift Temple women over Delaware to build first win streak of the season

Even without guard Tarriyonna Gary, Temple women’s basketball defeated Delaware, 72-65, Thursday night in large part due to the Owls’ defensive efforts.

Temple (5-5) also kicked off its first win streak of the season, building off its victory over Penn on Dec. 10.

Statistical leaders

Temple head coach Diane Richardson’s equal opportunity offense was in full effect against the Blue Hens (4-6), as the Owls had eight players record at least one point. Guard Aleah Nelson finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

For Delaware, guard Sydney Boone led the way with 16 points. Forward Chloe Wilson contributed a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

What we saw

The Owls’ defense kept them afloat at the beginning of the game, while their offense struggled to get much going in the first half.

In the first half, Temple shot 38.9% from the field, and scored just 14 points in the second quarter. However, they held Delaware to a 37% shooting percentage in the same span.

Led by Nelson, the Owls put together a better second-half shooting performance, and thwarted off multiple comeback attempts by the Blue Hens. Whenever Delaware had the chance to turn the tide, the Owls produced a run of their own.

Breakthrough play

Down 37-31 to begin the second half, Delaware went on a 9-5 run that cut Temple’s lead to two.

However, Nelson and Tristen Taylor nailed back-to-back threes to start a 10-0 run, which gave the Owls a 12-point lead. From there, the Owls were fully in control of the game.

Up next

The Owls will meet La Salle Sunday at Tom Gola Arena (1 p.m., ESPN+).

