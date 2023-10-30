Temple will look very different this season. That’s just fine for head coach Diane Richardson

After finishing last season with just eight players on the roster, Diane Richardson was ready for a change.

What she inherited in her first year as the new head coach of Temple women’s basketball, was a talented corps that slowly began to fracture as the season progressed. Hers was an offseason of a major movement to develop a roster, one now with a mixture of core returners, transfers from power five schools, and incoming freshmen.

“After that first year, I really had a good understanding of what our needs were,” said Richardson in reflection of her first year. “We definitely needed some depth in the post. We suffered in the post last season. Then we knew we needed to have somebody that could push the ball. [So I tried] to recruit kids that fit our culture and our needs.”

Before coming to the Owls, Richardson had an impressive stint at Towson, moving the program from nine wins in her first season to 20 in her second season which also included the Tigers’ only appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Coming into this season, Temple was picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll of the new 14-team American Athletic Conference. The Owls finished ninth a season ago out of 11 teams. Richardson will look to take a big step forward in 2023, finally having her team.

Returning Owls

Guard Aleah Nelson returns to the Owls after averaging 15.4 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists leading the team last season. This will be Nelson’s fourth consecutive season being coached by Richardson after spending two years at Towson before they both came to North Broad.

Nelson was named preseason second-team all-AAC coming into this season.

Temple’s second and third-leading scorers also return this season. Tiarra East was second on the team averaging 12 points a game and led the team averaging nearly six rebounds a game. Tarriyonna Gary was third on the team in scoring averaging nearly 10 points a game.

Last season, the scoring was heavily reliant on the three of them. However, Richardson plans to get back to an equal-opportunity offense to take some of the scoring pressure off those three players.

New blood

Courtesy of the NCAA transfer portal, Temple added two additions to the program. First is guard Demi Washington. Washington spent the previous four seasons at Vanderbilt where she averaged four points in 17 minutes per game. Washington is an improved shooter, going 7-of-18 from three last season after just 0-for-4 from downtown in her first two seasons of action.

Also joining via the portal is guard Kendall Currence. Currence transferred to Temple after four seasons at Northeastern. In her last season at Northeastern during the 2021-22 season, she finished first-team all-CAA.

She did not play for the Owls last season due to injury before the season but Diane Richardson’s plan when she took over at Temple was for the backcourt to be Nelson and Currence. The two have known each other since they were opponents in AAU ball but Nelson is happy that now they will both share a backcourt.

“I think it’s good playing off of her,” Nelson said. “She’s a great player and a great scorer too. She’s coming back from an injury but she’s still the same player. She has the same moves. [I just tell her, ‘Hey, like you got it.’ I feel like that builds out on the court.”

Additionally, recruiting proved a positive for Richardson. After having just one freshman last season, the Owls now have five which is tied with Memphis for the most in the AAC. Freshman guard Tristen Taylor has impressed in camp and Nelson has taken her under her wing.

When the Owls open the season at home against Delaware State at the Liacouras Center on Nov. 6 (4 p.m., ESPN+), it’ll be a team looking to learn from the mistakes of the past with a revamped roster that Richardson built — for future success.