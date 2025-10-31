Temple women’s basketball plays a tough nonconference schedule. Here’s a look at those matchups.

Diane Richardson’s road to the American Conference championship starts before facing any conference opponents. The fourth-year head coach recognizes how strong of a conference the American has become, and is preparing her team for a difficult nonconference schedule.

Richardson scheduled five teams that earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament last season to give the Owls an opportunity to play top-notch against competition before conference play. West Virginia, Richmond, George Mason, Michigan State, and Princeton all played in March Madness and are slated to face Temple this season.

These games will be measuring sticks for how far this Owls squad, who have championship aspirations, can go.

“The American has really just risen, and there’s so much parity in our conference that on any given day somebody could win,” Richardson said. “I knew that our nonconference schedule had to prepare us for our conference, and to play five tournament teams, it’s a challenge for us.”

Here is a look at some of Temple’s key nonconference games.

Temple vs. George Mason

The Owls open their season on Nov. 3 with a tough test against the reigning Atlantic-10 champions. George Mason went 27-6 last year and ran the table in the A-10 tournament before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Patriots are projected to be competitive again this year. They were picked to finish second in the A-10 preseason poll and return their two leading scorers from last year in guard Kennedy Harris and forward Zahirah Walton, both of whom were named preseason first-team all-conference.

Temple at West Virginia

Temple’s first power conference test comes on Nov. 11 when it travels to West Virginia. The Owls and Mountaineers faced off last season at the Liacouras Center, which resulted in a 68-46 Mountaineers win. West Virginia finished 25-8 last season and made it to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia returns its second leading scorer in guard Jordan Harrison and was picked fifth in the preseason Big 12 poll this year, while earning votes for the AP top 25 rankings. This will be Temple’s first road game of the season and offers a road environment that could be beneficial later in the season.

Temple vs. Michigan State

Temple has not played in an international tournament since the 2019 season, but will be traveling to the Bahamas this year to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau championship from Nov. 28-30.

The Owls’ first game will be against another high-major opponent in Michigan State on Nov. 28. The Spartans went 22-10 last year and advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. They return two starters from last season and are expected to be contenders in the Big Ten again.

Depending on its first game outcome, Temple could face another Power Five team in Clemson in the Bahamas. The Tigers did not experience the same success as other teams on Temple’s schedule but is still considered a high-level opponent.

Big 5 Classic championship

Although it’s not a game against a tournament team, the Big 5 Classic championship means a great deal to Temple. The Owls took home the inaugural Big 5 Classic crown last season, knocking off Villanova 76-62.

The championship day will take place on Dec. 7 at Villanova’s home arena, Finneran Pavilion. Temple does not have a set opponent for the game yet as it will be determined by pod results.

Temple’s pod this year has it facing La Salle at home on Nov. 14 and Villanova on the road on Nov. 22. The other pod is St. Joes, Penn, and Drexel. The Owls will face one of those teams in either a first, third or fifth place game depending on their pod performance.