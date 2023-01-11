A season-high in turnovers fuels a 72-51 Temple loss to East Carolina

Repeat mistakes would be what cost Temple in a 72-51 loss to conference foe East Carolina at the Liacouras Center on Wednesday.

About 25 of them, to be exact.

Temple’s 25 turnovers led to its 21-point loss to East Carolina for a team that had won three of its last four conference games since Dec. 30. However, against ECU, the Owls were outplayed from the beginning of the second quarter and at one point, the Pirates led by as much as 27 in the third quarter.

And points off Temple’s season-high turnover miscues? ECU scored 22 of its total from those mistakes.

“It was a disappointing loss for us,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “ECU went out there and did what they needed to do by turning us over. We turned the ball over quite a bit, that’s their MO. And they did exactly what they wanted to do with us, and we allowed it. We got to do better than that.”

Statistical leaders

Temple (7-9, 3-2 American) was led offensively by forward Caranda Perea, who scored 11 points.

ECU (12-5, 3-1) guard Danae McNeal went 9 of 20 for a career-high 28 points. Additionally, guard Micah Dennis added 9 points.

What we saw

Temple attacked East Carolina’s zone defense in the first quarter. Inside of the paint, Perea scored six first-quarter points by converting mid-range jump shots.

Temple’s first-quarter offensive success was halted by ECU’s stingy defense. The Pirates contained guard Aleah Nelson, who averaged a team-high 15.9 points through 15 games. Nelson only scored two points.

It was 11 first half turnovers that contributed to Temple’s offensive struggles. Furthermore, turnovers and poor offensive execution continued after halftime. Temple went 21 of 55, including making 4 of 15 from the three-point range.

ECU finished 25 of 61, including converting 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. The Pirates finished with only 12 turnovers. ECU drew fouls, making 19 of 27 from the free-throw line.

Momentum shifts

In the second quarter, ECU went on a 7-2 run after taking advantage of three Temple turnovers in less than two minutes. Temple guard Tarriyonna Garry converted from three-point range to end this run. Moments later, the Pirates went on a 7-0 second-quarter run to take a 10-point lead heading into halftime.

The Pirates went on a 17-0 third-quarter run to give them a 27-point lead with 4:04 remaining.

“Not even looking at it — that it’s a 17-0 run — but that we weren’t doing what we were supposed to do,” Richardson said. “We weren’t getting stops, we weren’t executing on offense, and we turned the ball over and kind of felt sorry for ourselves. We got to do better than that. We got to have some pride.”

Up Next

Temple faces AAC foe Tulsa (13-3, 3-0) at the Liacouras Center on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).