Temple takes down defending A-10 champion George Mason to secure its season-opening win

Temple women’s basketball shook off early first-game jitters and opened its season on a high note on Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls took down George Mason, 94-85, in overtime behind guard Tristen Taylor’s 19 point performance and forward Saniyah Craig’s double double (16 points, 15 rebounds).

They trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter, but marched back in the second half, until Temple started to squander in the final minutes. Guard Kaylah Turner missed two free throws and George Mason made a layup to tie the score at 72 and send it to overtime.

Temple scored 20 points in the extra frame and never trailed on its way to a season opening win.

“It was a great win for us today against a really tough team,” said head coach Diane Richardson. “They won their conference tournament [last year] and we wanted to challenge ourselves with tough teams and today we prevailed. I like the resilience we showed today and the bounce back.”

Temple will face George Washington on Friday (7 p.m. on ESPN+).

Feeling out the depth

Richardson said it was a priority to improve the Owls’ depth in the offseason, and it was on display in the first game. Every player on scholarship played for Temple in the first half, outside of freshman forward Anastasia Bulanova, who was unavailable due to a banged knee she suffered at practice.

“It felt really good to be able to go to the bench and have that depth that we wanted,” Richardson said. “We did play everybody so that was a plus for us. We want to play fast this year and we don’t want them to get worn out, so it’s great having that depth on the bench where we can send somebody in and give somebody a break.”

Temple rolled out a starting lineup of Turner, Taylor, Craig, Savannah Curry, and Jaleesa Molina. Richardson was prepared to utilize her bench in relief of the starters, and the reserves did not disappoint.

Four players played at least 10 minutes off the bench, led by guard Kelian Cedano with 20 minutes. The Owls’ bench produced 29 points, with guard Drew Alexander leading the way in relief with 13.

Alexander and Cedano were crucial in Temple’s win. Alexander connected on two 3-pointers at the end of the first half to flip the games momentum and send the Owls to the locker room trailing 39-38. Cedano was the first player off the bench and finished with 10 points, all coming in the second half. She earned Richardson’s trust to play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

“[Cedano] was playing some tough defense with her assignments,” Richardson said. “Then that confidence came when she just knocked down shots. She’s really feisty for a guard.”

Instant impact

Craig was a main addition for the Owls this offseason. She joined the team as a transfer from Jacksonville. She led the Atlantic Sun in rebounds per game with 11.4 and total rebounds with 332. Richardson brought the junior in to improve the rebounding and add another big frontcourt presence.

And against George Mason, Craig was a constant factor in the paint. She led the Owls with 15 rebounds.

“They brought me here for one reason,” Craig said. “That’s to rebound and help the team, and that’s what I did.”

While Craig displayed her rebounding talents, she also showed that she can be a factor on the offensive end. She was the second leading scorer for Temple, adding 16 points with many coming from the offensive rebounds she grabbed.

Craig scored efficiently as well, going 5-for-7 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Equal opportunity

Richardson’s offensive philosophy since she took the job at Temple has been an equal opportunity offense. She wants every player on the floor to be able to score, and that vision was in full force on Tuesday.

Six different players ended the game in double figures and every player that got minutes scored except for forward Khloe Miller. Multiple players showed the ability to take on scoring duties and keep Temple in the lead in the second half.

Eleven of Taylor’s 19 points came from the free-throw line. She said during the offseason that she wanted to be more of a dominant scorer.

“I think just working in the offseason and then also the coaching staff around me, they gave me the confidence to go out there,” Taylor said. “Also my teammates have trust in me and giving me the confidence as well telling me to go out there and do what I do.”