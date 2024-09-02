Former Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby signs with New England Patriots’ practice squad

Former Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby has signed with the New England Patriots and will join their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Rigby, a former team captain, made a significant impact during five seasons at Temple, playing in 35 games and racking up 207 tackles. His best season came in 2022 when he played in all 12 games and totaled 72 tackles, 5½ tackles for losses, and two sacks.

Rigby was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the NFL draft in April. He recorded 17 total tackles and appeared in all three of the Ravens’ preseason games. He was released as teams whittled down their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

The native of Egg Harbor, N.J., joins former teammates Jordan Magee (Commanders) and David Martin-Robinson (Titans) as members of the 2023 Owls to land on NFL rosters. He becomes the 13th former Temple player signed to a roster for the 2024 season.